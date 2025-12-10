Transit agencies across North America make contactless fare payment upgrades

Transit agencies across North America have enabled technology or begun implementation for riders to be able to pay their fares with contactless debit or credit cards or digital wallets this week.

Bay Area transit agencies begins Next Generation Clipper fare payment transition

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and other regional transit partners are ushering in the rollout of the Next Generation Clipper fare payment system this December. MTC has begun the eight- to 12-week process of transitioning Clipper card users to the upgraded technology throughout the region.

With Next Generation Clipper, the nearly two dozen Bay Area transit agencies that accept Clipper will become tap and ride systems, meaning riders can pay for fares using contactless credit and debit cards and mobile payment methods, in addition to Clipper cards. BART became the Bay Area’s first tap and ride system on Aug. 20, 2025.

Other new features that intend to make fare payment faster with the rollout of Next Generation Clipper include:

Instant value: Clipper's transition to a cloud-based system allows for instant availability of added value or passes on plastic and mobile cards no matter how value is added — eliminating wait time. An improved auto-reload function allows customers to customize both the reloading amount and the schedule or reloading.

Clipper's transition to a cloud-based system allows for instant availability of added value or passes on plastic and mobile cards no matter how value is added — eliminating wait time. An improved auto-reload function allows customers to customize both the reloading amount and the schedule or reloading. Free and discounted transfers: Riders who use more than one transit agency in a single trip (e.g., BART to Muni) will only be charged full fare on the first operator. A transfer discount of up to $2.85 will apply to any additional transit agency the rider uses within a two-hour window. This feature will be immediately available for contactless bank cards. Clipper card users must wait for their cards to be upgraded to the new system for this feature to apply, a process customers can initiate.

Riders who use more than one transit agency in a single trip (e.g., BART to Muni) will only be charged full fare on the first operator. A transfer discount of up to $2.85 will apply to any additional transit agency the rider uses within a two-hour window. This feature will be immediately available for contactless bank cards. Clipper card users must wait for their cards to be upgraded to the new system for this feature to apply, a process customers can initiate. Managing multiple accounts: Clipper's transition to a cloud-based system will enable families to manage multiple registered Clipper cards through the Clipper app.

Clipper's transition to a cloud-based system will enable families to manage multiple registered Clipper cards through the Clipper app. Apply for youth or senior cards online: The new Clipper system will give youth and senior riders the option to apply for their discount program online in addition to applying in person or by mail.

Due to the eight- to 12-week transition period needed to upgrade, not all features will be immediately available to all passengers. Customers may initiate the upgrade by logging into the Clipper website, using the Clipper mobile app or calling the Clipper customer service center to speak with an agent for riders who wish to speed up the upgrade process.

Since BART became the Bay Area’s first tap and ride system, the agency says usage of the technology has steadily grown. In September, Tap and Ride usage accounted for approximately 8% of total BART trips on weekdays and 12% on weekends, with SFO Station accounting for nearly 30% of all tap and ride and trips.

Arc tap to pay launches for Edmonton transit

Arc tap to pay allows transit passengers throughout the Edmonton, Alberta, region to pay their transit fare with a physical card or digital credit or debit card.

Riders can now pay by tapping any of the following payment methods directly on an Arc validator:

Mastercard (credit and debit)

Visa (credit and debit)

Interac Debit

American Express

Google Wallet

Apple Pay

Samsung Wallet

The new fare options are available in all regions using the Arc payment validation system, providing more flexible ways to pay for transit. Arc cards and tickets, as well as cash fares on buses, will continue to be accepted as valid fare payment alongside the option to pay contactless.

Riders will not be required to set up an account to use the new payment options. Riders can now use transit by tapping on and off, not needing to load an Arc card or carry exact change.

“In close collaboration with our regional partners, we are pleased to offer tap to pay to our riders, making it even more convenient to choose transit,” said Edmonton Transit Service Branch Manager Carrie Hotton-MacDonald. “Riders now have another option to pay their fare to connect them to their friends, family, work or other activities across the Edmonton region. I know a lot of riders have been waiting for this option, and we are excited to offer it.”

Transit agencies in Edmonton, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, St. Albert and Strathcona County currently use Arc and will accept contactless fare payments.

When riders use the same payment method on every ride, they will receive daily and monthly standard adult fare caps. Physical and digital versions of the same card are two different cards and will have separate fare caps.

“When municipalities in the Edmonton region work together, everyone benefits,” said Strathcona County Transit Director Wade Coombs. “When residents can move around the region quickly and conveniently, it leads to less traffic congestion, lower emissions and more opportunities to thrive.”

Tapping to pay with a physical card or digital credit or debit card will also be available to those with fare concessions or discounted fares—including seniors, youth and individuals experiencing low income—but will require prior application of the concession to their payment card on Arc’s website before the discount will function. Period pass holders, such as U-Pass or school board pass users, must continue to use an Arc card for the duration of their school term.

“Since Arc was launched in 2022, we’ve taken an iterative approach to help ease the transition,” Hotton-MacDonald said. “We thank our riders for being with us at every step of this journey and for helping us to deliver on a modern fare payment system.”

Arc cards will remain available for purchase through Arc fare vending machines at transit centers, light-rail transit stations and at participating retailers.