MA: Commuter rail trains lined up for these summer 2025 Gillette Stadium shows

Concertgoers to some of Gillette Stadium’s hottest shows of the summer will have the option to skip the hassles of traffic and parking with specially designated commuter rail service for some performance dates.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and Keolis jointly announced round-trip special event train service for 10 performances at the 64,628-seat Foxborough stadium from May through August of this year.

These are the concerts with commuter rail service for summer 2025 (Use the highlighted dates to see available concert tickets):

AC/DC Power Up Tour (Sunday, May 4 at 7 p.m.) — Trains to and from Boston and Providence, Rhode Island

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour (Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m.) — Trains to and from Boston

Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour (Saturday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.) — Trains to and from Boston and Providence

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour (Tuesday, June 10 & Wednesday, June 11 at 7 p.m.) — Trains to and from Boston

George Strait Stadium Tour (Saturday, June 21 at 5:45 p.m.) — Trains to and from Boston and Providence

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour (Tuesday, July 15 & Wednesday, July 16 at 6 p.m.) — Trains to and from Boston

Morgan Wallen I’m The Problem Tour (Friday, Aug. 22 & Saturday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m.) — Trains to and from Boston on Aug. 22, trains to and from Boston and Providence on Aug. 23

For trains coming back and forth from Boston, there will be stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center stations between the termini of South and Foxboro stations, according to the MBTA and Keolis.

For trains coming back and forth from Providence, there will be stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield stations between the termini of Providence and Foxboro stations, the MBTA and Keolis added.

Each special event train is projected to arrive in Foxborough about 90 minutes to an hour before each concert starts, and will leave Foxboro Station 30 minutes after each concert ends, the MBTA and Keolis said.

The complete schedule for each show will be published closer to each respective show date on the MBTA’s website, with the MBTA noting that subsequent special event train service will be announced and updated there once confirmed.

Roundtrip tickets for Gillette Stadium shows via the commuter rail cost $20 each and are available for purchase exclusively through the MBTA’s mTicket app starting at 11 a.m. two weeks before each show date.

For weekend concerts, tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on the Friday leading up to the weekend before the concert, the MBTA and Keolis noted. For concerts with multiple Gillette Stadium dates, the tickets will go on sale two weeks before the first show date.

“Tickets for each special event train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding date, show and station of origin ( Boston or Providence),” the MBTA and Keolis said.

“Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available,” the MBTA and Keolis added, noting tickets must be bought before boarding the train.

Once maximum capacity on the special event trains is reached, ticket sales will cease, according to the MBTA and Keolis.

Regular commuter rail tickets and passes are not valid for the special event train service, the MBTA and Keolis said.

“For weekday concerts, guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the show via the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the concert via the special event train without purchasing a corresponding special event train ticket,” the MBTA and Keolis noted.

Keolis and the MBTA reminded riders to follow Gillette Stadium’s Clear Bag Policy as they will not be allowed to bring banned items on the train or leave their personal belongings on the train during the concert.

