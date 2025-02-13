ID: Reviving passenger rail through Magic Valley suggested in new federal study

Restoring Amtrak passenger rail service through the Magic Valley is suggested in a study released in January from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The old Pioneer Route used to run from Chicago to Seattle, with stops in Shoshone, Pocatello and Boise. Amtrak discontinued the route in 1997. Since then, there have been several efforts to bring it back.

The new Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study, requested by Congress in 2021, includes a list of preferred routes to restore. One of the options is a restoration of a segment of the Pioneer line from Seattle to Denver.

That proposed segment would cover 1,647 miles in approximately 40 hours, serving 29 stations.

Amtrak Preferred Route Options

A map of preferred route options to restore are shown in the Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study created by the Federal Railroad Administration in January 2025.

Bre Brush, senior policy advisor for Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, has been working on bringing back a shorter segment of the Pioneer line, between Boise and Salt Lake City, for the past three years.

In 2023, she moderated a panel discussion at the the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce leadership conference called, "Bringing Back the Pioneer Line."

"I think it could definitely happen," Brush told the Times-News last week. "I don't think it's totally unreasonable to think that rail service could be restored to our region. Now, in what timeline? That's a different question."

Instead of the long-distance route suggested in the study, Brush said it's easier to focus on the shorter segment between Boise and Salt Lake City. Amtrak would have to fund long-distance routes, but a partnership of two states could fund the shorter segment.

"You could do a lot by promoting shorter corridors and encouraging communities on both ends to work together," she said.

There are almost 4.5 million people living within a 100 miles of the railroad between Boise and Salt Lake City, with several major universities with students who travel within the area.

Brush has been busy building support in communities along that route, including Mountain Home, Idaho Falls and Pocatello. The Amtrak station in Shoshone is about 27 miles north of Twin Falls.

"Twin Falls less so because they didn't have a train presence before but they do participate in our meetings and are willing to lend their support," Brush said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021 provided a big push for the project. Brush said it provided $500,000 to help communities develop their rail lines through the Corridor Identification and Development Program.

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R- Idaho, has also been a proponent of bringing passenger rail service back to Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.

In 2008, along with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D- Oregon, Crapo wrote to the president of Amtrak requesting he expedite a study on the return of passenger rail through Idaho and Oregon.

"We believe that there is substantial interest in reinstating the Pioneer Route in our states and returning this economic and transportation network to our communities and neighborhoods," the senators wrote.

The FRA study lists many challenges in restoring old routes. Most of the railroads Amtrak uses are owned by other companies and developing new routes takes significant time, analysis and resources. It could take 15 years for a new route to become operational.

Meanwhile, Brush said she will continue to apply for grants and work with the Boise mayor to make whatever progress they can.

Salt Lake City's hosting of the Winter Olympics in 2034 may provide an opportunity, she said. The city could become a rail hub, with connections to Las Vegas and Denver.

"I mean, what better timeline to work on restoring the connection between our two communities?" Brush said.

