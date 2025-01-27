WI: Train coalition updates plans on passenger lines to Eau Claire

The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gave an update Tuesday on plans to bring passenger lines from the Twin Cities and through Eau Claire, in what is dubbed the “Chippewa-St. Croix Regional Corridor.” Speakers agreed that demand for passenger rail is growing, that money is available because of the federal infrastructure law, but changes in Congress could impact projects moving forward.

Scott Rogers, WCWRC chairman, provided the update at the organization’s annual meeting, showing a map that indicated the rail line could follow the I-94 corridor from St. Paul, through Eau Claire, and pass through Black River Falls.

HDR consulting firm is working on plans to create the passenger line corridor.

In December 2023, $500,000 grants from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program were awarded to five corridors in Wisconsin. Two corridors would connect to Eau Claire including the Eau Claire to Twin Cities corridor, and the Milwaukee to Madison to Eau Claire to Twin Cities corridor.

Jim Matthews, president of the Rail Passengers Association from Washington DC, spoke at the meeting, saying his organization is “the voice of 40 million rail passengers in the United States,” and they support high-speed rail initiatives.

The $568 federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law from 2021 included $36 billion for trains. Matthews said it is an “extraordinary investment” in railroads.

“It came at a moment when people want trains,” Matthews said.

However, Sean Duffy, a former Wisconsin congressman who has been picked to be secretary of the Department of Transportation, has a history of not supporting rail measures, Matthews said, and there is $10 billion in unallocated rail funds remaining from the BIL.

“One of the things we are concerned about is ‘claw-backs,’ but Duffy said last week that if a project is going, it will keep going,” Matthews said.

Matthews showed that an investment in rail has paid off.

“Passenger rail is small-town America’s prosperity engine,” he said, explaining how trains lead to tourism dollars, in hotel stays and restaurant visits. He showed off a study that proposed 15 different future passenger rail lines, including the one through Eau Claire.

Matthews noted there are 60 freshmen in Congress, and his organization needs to educate them all on the importance of investment in rail. He noted some of the key issues that Congress has put on top of its agenda.

“I don’t think passenger rail is going to hit the radar in that type of environment,” Matthews said.

Mike Rogers, Ramsey County deputy director of public works, also spoke. He explained that the county (which covers St. Paul, Minn.) owns the St. Paul Union Depot station. They established the Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority, which allows them to buy property for rail use. He explained the value of investing in a depot so people come there while waiting for trains to eat and shop.

Dan Bilka, All Aboard Northwest, showed a map that would connect passenger train lines from Chicago to Seattle with the stops in Eau Claire and St. Paul.

Rich Kedzior, passenger rail program manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation also spoke about the importance of passenger trains in the state. He showed graphics that the Hiawatha line from Milwaukee and Chicago has done well. He anticipates it will top 700,000 passengers this year. The peak was in 2019, before the COVID pandemic.

Greg Mathis from the Minnesota DOT also gave an update on ridership in that state. He said the Borealis line that will go from the Twin Cities through La Crosse and to Chicago is currently in final design, with construction slated for 2026 and 2027.

