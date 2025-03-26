TransLink completes Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain Station

TransLink has completed upgrades to its Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain Station, enhancing the station’s accessibility, capacity and customer flow. TransLink says these changes will also improve integration with the mall, surrounding bus service and nearby residential buildings.

The Brentwood Town Centre Station upgrades include:

A new street-level elevator and two new escalators.

An expanded mezzanine for more space and three new fare gates for improved customer flow.

Two enhanced stairwells with enclosed glass to provide weather protection.

Improved lighting.

The station will also feature new permanent wayfinding to direct customers, including additional maps and transit information panels.

“Completion of the Brentwood Town Centre Station upgrades mark a major milestone in enhancing accessibility, safety and comfort for our customers,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “These improvements will ensure we continue providing efficient and reliable transit services as the Brentwood community grows. We’re proud to deliver this project, in partnership with the government of Canada, to meet the needs of transit users for years to come.”

TransLink notes its Brentwood Town Centre Station is the first Millennium Line station to receive upgrades since the line opened in 2002. It is one of the busiest stations on the Millennium Line and a transfer point for seven different bus routes. In recent years, the area surrounding the station has been transitioning into a dense, mixed-use neighborhood with increased transit needs.

The C$32 million (US$22.5 million) investment for this upgrade project was part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), with contributions from the government of Canada and TransLink.