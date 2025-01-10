ENGLAND: No Trousers Tube Ride' returns to London's Underground

In their underwear on the subway. Londoners are stripping down again for the beloved 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event: on the afternoon of Sunday 12 January, the organisers of the initiative invite you to take the London Underground without wearing trousers.

The initiative was born in 2019 and is held annually: for a few hours participants are asked to board the London 'tube' without wearing trousers. The idea is to act as normally as possible, doing what you are used to doing while travelling on public transport (such as reading a book or listening to music) while your legs are uncovered and your underwear is 'on display'.

Anyone can participate in the initiative: just turn up in your underwear at the Chinatown Pagoda between 2.45pm and 3pm on 12 January. The organisers have asked people to wear underwear that is as normal and simple as possible because the idea is to convey that they simply forgot to wear their trousers as they do every day. In previous editions, on the other hand, participants often chose colourful boxers and briefs or with patterns that were impossible to miss.

©2025 GMC S.A.P.A. di G. P. Marra.

Visit at adnkronos.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.