Atlanta Mayor Dickens reveals roadmap for better transit access

During the latest Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors meeting, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and members of his senior leadership team provided the board and members of the public with how the administration can work with MARTA to build an equitable economy. The roadmap includes forward-thinking approaches to reducing poverty, improving graduation rates, increasing access to affordable housing, increasing MARTA ridership and more.

“A thriving transit system is more than just buses and trains—it is about creating walkable, connected communities where people can live, work and play near high-quality transit. MARTA has a substantial amount of high-value real estate holdings that can be leveraged to accomplish this,” Dickens said. “We need to ensure that our stations serve as hubs of economic activity, housing and retail that benefit all Atlantans—particularly in historically underserved neighborhoods.”

The administration’s roadmap for transit is part of the mayor’s “North Star” holistic vision and forward-thinking strategic plan to reduce poverty, improve graduation rates, increase access to affordable housing and expand public transportation.

"As the chairwoman of the MARTA board, I was excited to hear the mayor's plan to create equitable transit solutions throughout the city. By building transit-oriented communities, we can connect our neighbors across the city and secure MARTA's future as a world-class transit agency,” said MARTA Board Chair Jennifer Ide.

“Reliable public transit is essential for transit-dependent communities in Atlanta, providing a critical link to jobs, healthcare, education and essential services. Many residents, particularly in historically underserved areas, rely on MARTA and other transit options as their primary means of transportation. Without frequent, accessible and affordable transit, these communities face significant barriers to economic mobility and daily necessities,” said Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. President and CEO Clyde Higgs. “The Southside of Atlanta has long been underserved when it comes to transit investment, despite being home to many residents who depend on public transportation the most. Prioritizing transit expansion and improvements in South Atlanta is not just a matter of mobility, it is a matter of equity. By enhancing transit infrastructure in these neighborhoods, we can better connect people to opportunity, reduce economic disparities and support sustainable growth.”

During the MARTA Board meeting, the Dickens Administration said it would reprioritize BeltLine rail construction on the Southside corridor. The city of Atlanta said it also wants to concentrate resources on improving services on the existing Atlanta Streetcar onto the Eastside Beltline and have it eventually serve the southside portion of the Beltline, connecting to Murphy Crossing.

“Just last week, Atlanta was once again ranked dead last for income equality. Sustained inequity is bad for people, bad for business and jeopardizes the future health of the city. By bringing rail to Atlanta's Southside trail, we connect transit dependent riders to the necessary amenities they need to live choice filled lives, while simultaneously reduce car dependency, increase MARTA's ridership and leverage the Beltline's transformative power to reconnect our neighborhoods,” said Chief Policy Officer and Senior Advisor to the Mayor Courtney English.

The plan includes: