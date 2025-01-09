MO: Public meetings planned Thursday on relaunch of Sunshine Lamp Trolley

Meetings will be held Thursday to provide Joplin residents with information about the relaunch next month of the Sunshine Lamp Trolley.

Open house meetings will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and again from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in City Council chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.

Information will be posted there for residents to view, and feedback will be sought from those who attend.

Both public transit users and the general public may provide comments at the meetings.

Those who need a ride may schedule one to attend the early meeting by contacting the city's MAPS office at 417-626-8607.

City officials have said that trolley service will begin again in early February.

The service had been suspended since 2022 because of a lack of drivers, but the city has recruited and trained more drivers to handle the public transit service.

The MAPS service has remained in operation, but that service requires an advance appointment be made rather than riders being able to get on a trolley at designated spots without advance notice.

City officials have worked to rebuild the driver staff for the trolley service as well as working to form a regional transit system. The trolley service requires 17 drivers, and recently there were 16 available, enabling the restart.

For those unable to attend the Thursday meetings, Gina Thompson, public transportation coordinator, may be contacted for information at 417-624-0820, ext. 1800, or by email at [email protected] to leave a comment.

