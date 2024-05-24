MA: CapeFLYER train from Boston to Cape Cod returns May 27

The CapeFLYER will return on Memorial Day for its 11th summer of service, taking passengers between Boston’s South Station and Cape Cod, according to the commuter rail operator.

The CapeFLYER’s trains will offer roundtrip service starting Monday, May 27 and will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day, along with expanded holiday service, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the MBTA’s Commuter Rail operating partner, in a press release.

The train’s service starts at Boston’s South Station and stops in Braintree, Brockton, Middleboro, Wareham, Buzzards Bay and Bourne, before ending in Hyannis, according to the press release. The train ride takes about two-and-a-half hours.

“We’re thrilled to continue as a partner with the Cape Flyer train service,” Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement. “The service is a boon for residents and visitors and helps to strengthen the economic development of the Cape and Islands.”

A roundtrip ticket costs $40. Children under 11 can ride for free with a fare-paying adult, according to Keolis. Dogs and bikes are welcome on board. A unique bicycle car will be part of the train, offering racks and a tool kit for riders to use.

Tickets can be purchased either at South Station or on the mTicket app, the press release stated. Also, a roundtrip ticket for June will make a comeback this year and a $20 round-trip ticket for same-day travel on Sundays will also be offered this summer. Customers can buy a 10-ride pass for eight people.

The CapeFLYER will also include a new first-class car, according to the press release. The first-class car features large leather reclining seats with footrests and tray tables and a free drink.

“The first-class car, along with the existing CapeFLYER Café Car, offer light fare and cocktails, and are serviced by Blonde on the Run Catering, ensuring quality refreshments throughout the journey,” the press release said.

“We are happy to partner with CCRTA, the MBTA, and MassDOT to offer this popular summer service and give riders a traffic-free alternative to driving,” Abdellah Chajai, Keolis General Manager and CEO, said in a statement. “By taking the train, passengers can leave their cars at home, enjoy the scenery along the way to Cape Cod, and make the most of their summer weekends.”

