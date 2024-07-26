Metropolitan Council asks cities to sign off on METRO Blue Line Extension route

The Metropolitan Council (Met Council) is asking Hennepin County and the four cities on the route of the proposed METRO Blue Line Extension for Metro Transit, Minn., to review the preliminary design plans of the light-rail transit project.

On July 24, the Met Council voted to send the proposed project plans to the cities of Minneapolis, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Park, which are all on the 13.4-mile route that will run from Target Field to Brooklyn Park, Minn. The cities will review preliminary designs for the tracks, stations and structures that serve their neighborhoods.

For light-rail transit projects, Minnesota state law requires the Met Council to send preliminary design plans to the cities on the route. They are required to review and approve the physical design components of the project in a process often referred to as municipal consent. If the city does not approve, they must submit an amendment or amendments to the plan with the changes they would like to see.

Each city will hold a public meeting before Oct. 10, 2024, to discuss the plans and then vote on them. The Met Council reviews and analyzes any proposed changes, which may involve working with the city to develop a compromise design.

“This process gives people an opportunity to participate in the line through their elected officials,” said Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle. “This is a big investment that will serve our region for the next 100 years.”

To understand and address local concerns, the Blue Line Extension project office and city public works officials have worked together on Issues Resolution Teams since August 2020, reviewing design work to address a wide range of issues like traffic flow, safety, trail connections and utility locations.

“No matter how well we design a project, we need each city to let us know how it will fit into their neighborhoods and serve their communities,” Zelle said. “We’ve held weekly meetings for the past four years to ensure our designs are on the mark but it’s up to each city council to approve preliminary design plans or recommend changes.”

The Blue Line Extension is also taking comments on the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (SDEIS) through Aug. 6, 2024. The SDEIS is a comprehensive document that identifies and discusses the potential impacts and benefits of the project. The comment period is intended to encourage people to offer feedback about how impacts like noise and community impacts can be mitigated and benefits enhanced.

More information on the design review process can be found here.