Metropolitan Council, FTA reveal Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement for METRO Blue Line Extension project

The Metropolitan Council and the Federal Transit Administration have prepared a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (SDEIS) for the METRO Blue Line Extension project. The document evaluates the potential social, economic and environmental benefits and impacts that may occur because of the design, construction and operation of the METRO Blue Line Extension and outlines potential measures to avoid or reduce those impacts.

The environmental review process for the METRO Blue Line Extension is required by the National Environmental Policy Act and the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act.

Public comments on the SDEIS can be submitted through one of the following options:

Comment online

Submit written comments to project staff at public hearings or events

Calling the SDEIS project hotline

Comment by email

The SDEIS comment period is open until Aug. 5, 2024.

Public comments received during this period will be addressed and published in the Supplemental Final Environmental Impact Statement, anticipated to be published in mid-2025.

Public hearings

To afford an opportunity for interested people, agencies and groups to comment on the SDEIS in person, two public hearings are anticipated.

The METRO Blue Line Extension light rail transit project will extend the existing Blue Line from Target Field Station northwest to north Minneapolis, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Park, Minn.

More information about the project can be found here.