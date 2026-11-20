The MBTA will close much of the Green Line for four days in early December, then much of the Blue Line for nine days soon after, as it completes a range of key infrastructure upgrades, officials said.

The Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 work on the Green Line continues an ongoing project to replace the line’s more than century-old signal system with a modern equivalent. The T said it will mean less train congestion, more frequent service and “fewer unplanned disruptions and emergency repairs caused by the older, aging signal system.”

The work will also help prepare the Green Line for its larger, next-generation vehicles, the Type 10 cars, which it plans to begin using next year.

The shutdown will stretch from North Station west to Babcock Street on the B branch, St. Mary’s on the C branch, Brookline Hills on the D branch and Heath Street on the E Branch.

Separately, the T will close the Blue Line from Bowdoin to Orient Heights from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20 for “essential infrastructure upgrades, track renewal, and other critical revitalization work,” the agency said.

The repairs are “regular, planned renewal and revitalization work” and necessary for the “long-term stability of our infrastructure,” according to the T.

In a statement, the T acknowledged that extended shutdowns are disruptive, but called them a “critical and necessary part” of maintaining the repairs it has made in recent years and further modernizing the transit system.

The agency said round-the-clock closures allow maintenance crews to complete the repairs more efficiently than if they were limited to working only when the system shuts down at night.

“This work cannot be performed during the overnight hours when the MBTA does not operate, and would be extremely inefficient and costly if planned during single weekend outages,” the T said.

During both December shutdowns, the MBTA will replace train service with free and accessible shuttle buses running between some of the shuttered stations. However, the MBTA warned that commuting via shuttle bus could take more than half an hour longer than a typical ride on the train, depending on the trip.

During the Green Line shutdown, the parallel Orange Line will serve subway riders through downtown Boston, while the Route 39 bus will replace E Branch service. The commuter rail will also be fare-free to some riders.

Full details on the shutdown and alternate service can be found on the MBTA’s website.

The agency also said it would host a virtual public meeting on Nov. 30 to share details of the Blue Line repairs.

The agency also said Monday that it had completed two significant projects on the Green Line — replacing the 120-year-old signal system in the line’s central tunnel and accessibility work on the C branch.

The signals provide essential flexibility for the T “that is necessary to run a world-class system that Green Line riders (deserve),” said Phillip Eng, the MBTA general manager and interim state transportation secretary.

The work brings the T “even closer to ensuring the improved service we are delivering today can be maintained and improved upon in the future,” he said.

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