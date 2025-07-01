Santa Clara VTA receives $100 million in state funding for BART Silicon Valley Phase II project

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has been awarded $100 million in state funding from the California Transportation Commission for the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Silicon Valley Phase II (BSVII) project. The agency says the funding is a significant contribution to filling its remaining funding gap for the project.

The funding includes:

$25 million from the 2025 Local Partnership Competitive Program, which supports infrastructure projects that address mobility and transportation challenges through strong local investment. Santa Clara VTA submitted this application directly.

$75 million from the 2025 Solutions for Congested Corridors Program, a competitive grant nominated by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, with Santa Clara VTA as the implementing agency. The program focuses on projects that relieve congestion and promote sustainable, equitable transportation solutions.

“These grants are a critical milestone in delivering BART Silicon Valley Phase II,” said Santa Clara VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot. “This investment reflects our region’s long-standing commitment to sustainable transit and the collective determination to bring BART farther into the heart of Silicon Valley. We are also working to set the standard for efficiency and fiscal responsibility in the transit industry by ensuring every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely and strategically.”

The agency notes the BSVII project will extend BART service six miles into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, supporting state and regional goals around congestion relief, equity, and economic development. The estimated $12.7 billion project is being funded through a combination of local, state and federal sources, including a planned nearly $5.1 billion contribution from the Federal Transit Administration’s New Starts program.

According to the agency, Santa Clara County residents have strongly supported the project through multiple voter-approved sales tax measures. In response to evolving funding challenges, Santa Clara VTA has identified $400 million in cost savings and continues pursuing additional efficiencies to close a funding gap of $700 million to $1.2 billion.