CHSRA completes Tulare County grade separation project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) completed the Avenue 56 grade separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Tulare County, Calif., and the 55th structure completed for the system.

CHSRA says the Avenue 56 overpass was one of several high-speed rail structures impacted by atmospheric rivers and heavy rains that hit Kings and Tulare counties in March 2023. To assist and help the surrounding communities, CHSRA notes it worked with emergency personnel and Tulare County to build up berms to divert water and prevent flooding in the area and for community members to utilize as an emergency access road. The berms were also used by local farmers to help transport livestock out of the flooded areas. More than 114,000 cubic yards of dirt was transported from Avenue 56 to build up the elevated berms.

“To ensure the surrounding communities were safe and had access to vacate if needed during the heavy rains in 2023, the authority and our contractor worked cooperatively with local agencies and emergency services," said CHSRA Central Valley Regional Director Garth Fernandez. "We are delivering the nation’s first high-speed rail system, and there are opportunities during construction to also help address the needs of the local community."

The Avenue 56 overpass will serve as a grade separation, taking traffic over the future high-speed rail tracks. Located south of the city of Corcoran, the structure spans more than 219 feet long and 35 feet wide. The structure is comprised of 12 pre-cast concrete girders, 850 cubic yards of concrete and 161,795 pounds of steel.

CHSRA adds that construction progresses every day on the high-speed rail project. In addition to continued progress across the Central Valley, CHSRA says it also announced the completion of four grade separations at Fargo Avenue and Whitley Avenue in Kings County and at Belmont Avenue and Central Avenue in Fresno County.