ARTM introduces new transportation fee to finance Montreal metro's blue line extension

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) introduced a new transportation fee to help finance the construction costs of the extension of the Montreal metro's blue line.

ARTM says the recommendation to apply a transportation fee for the Blue Line extension stems from the work of a group of experts formed in April 2021. The group was composed of members of the Ministère des Transports du Québec, the Société québécoise des infrastructures, the Société de transport de Montréal, the city of Montreal and the ARTM.

The transportation fee will apply to large-scale real estate projects and will specifically target construction, reconstruction, expansion of the total built-up area and redevelopment work related to a change of use carried out on a building located within a one-kilometer (0.62-mile) radius of the five future stations of the Blue Line extension.

The areas where the transport charge applies are located in the boroughs of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Saint-Léonard, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Anjou. The fee also does not cover works carried out on a building of an agricultural holding or aimed at the creation of affordable, social and residential housing intended to accommodate people in need of help, protection, care or accommodation.

ARTM notes the regulation governing the transportation fee for the extension of the Montreal metro's blue line will come into effect on June 11, 2025. The amount of the fee will be calculated by the boroughs and paid upon issuance of the building permit by the owners whose work is subject to it.

The launch of the Blue Line extension in 2029 will contribute to neighborhood consolidation and strengthen Montreal's attractiveness. The project represents an investment of more than C$7.6 billion (US$5.5 billion), largely funded by the federal and provincial governments.