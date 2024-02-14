STM awards Blue Line CBTC contract to Ground Transportation Systems Canada

The Société de transport de Montréal’s (STM) Blue Line extension Project Office has awarded the contract for the Blue Line’s new train control system. The C$217.2 million US$160.2 million) contract was awarded to Ground Transportation Systems Canada Inc. and includes installation, maintenance and certain options for the communications-based train control (CBTC) system.

The project is funded primarily by the Quebec government, with support from STM.

“The adoption of a new train control system reflects our shared commitment to efficient public transit for people in the Greater Montréal area," said Benoit Gendron, CEO of the Autorité régionale de transport metropolitain (ARTM). "That’s why we’re here: To meet the needs of our users by delivering fast, reliable, high‑quality public transit.”

The adoption of a CBTC system is an opportunity to modernize the Montréal Metro’s train control system for the entire Blue line.

STM notes replacing the system on the existing Blue line became necessary because the current system is outdated and couldn’t be used to operate the extension. The new system consists of devices placed at different points along the tracks and on the train cars themselves that make it possible to detect the location of each train and communicate effectively with them.

“By 2030, 93 percent of the STM’s infrastructure will be more than 40 years into its useful life," said Éric Alan Caldwell, chair of the STM Board of Directors."We need to take every opportunity to modernize our network, which is what we’re doing by replacing the train control system. The extension will allow all Blue line users to benefit from the new system and its advantages. Modernizing the existing network is the best way to boost the appeal of mass transit while improving service quality.”

The new system will be installed first on the existing Blue line and later on the Blue Line extension. The system on the Metro network’s other three lines will also eventually need to be upgraded.

Progress on the Blue line extension

The Blue line extension is currently under construction. The project office recently issued the final call for tenders for the construction of the tunnel and the excavation of some of the future stations and auxiliary structures (CI12). The project office is currently analyzing the bids received. The bid analysis and assessment results will be available in summer 2024.

The Blue line extension project will add five new stations east of Saint-Michel station, all the way to Anjou, over a distance of about six kilometers (3.7 miles).