VPRA awards construction contract to Long Bridge Rail Partners for Long Bridge Project-South Package 

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has selected the Long Bridge Rail Partners – a joint venture comprised of Trumbull Corp., Fay, S&B Construction and Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc. – as construction partner for the Long Bridge Project-South Package. VPRA separated the Long Bridge Project, a new two-track bridge across the Potomac River, into two procurements: a North Package and a South Package. The North Package was awarded to Skanska/Flatiron Joint Venture in December 2023.

“The selection of Long Bridge Rail Partners completes the team that will build the largest of our Transforming Rail in Virginia projects, which will significantly change the way Virginians travel,” said VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler. “Our efforts to provide Virginians with expanded passenger rail service would not be possible without the continued support of Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin and Secretary of Transportation [Shep] Miller. We thank them for their support in making our vision a reality.”

“Virginia’s investment in rail will benefit passengers, as well as our freight partners up and down the east coast,” said Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and VPRA Board Chair Tiffany Robinson. “Long Bridge is vital to this expansion. We look forward to working with Long Bridge Rail Partners on this project, which will reshape rail service in the commonwealth.”

Long Bridge – South Package

VPRA notes the Long Bridge Project encompasses a 1.8-mile railroad corridor between Arlington, Va., and Washington, D.C. The South Package will use the design-build method to build a new two-track railroad bridge across the Potomac River, a bicycle/pedestrian bridge, as well as all associated infrastructure between Arlington and Washington, D.C. In June, VPRA issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to the qualified design-build teams for the south end of the project.

According to VPRA, the selection of the Long Bridge Rail Partners moves the project to the next level, as all players are now in place. The Long Bridge Rail Partners team will take the project through the final design phase, incorporating innovative alternative technical concepts through construction, with completion expected in 2030.

The Long Bridge-South Package includes construction from the Rosslyn Interlocking in Arlington to the northern abutment of the New Long Bridge on the north side of Ohio Drive Southwest in East Potomac Park in the district.

The South Package includes:

Potomac River bridge – A new two track rail crossing over the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Potomac River.

A new 16-foot wide bicycle and pedestrian crossing over the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Potomac River. VPRA notes the bridge will improve access and provide a safe crossing for those not in cars or on trains and will have connections at the Long Bridge Aquatic Center, the Mount Vernon Trail and Ohio Drive Southwest.

New retaining walls and associated embankments will be built at the George Washington Parkway, as well as a new fender system within the Potomac River Navigational Channel.

In October, VPRA joined officials, including former U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA), as well as U.S. Reps. Gerry Connelly (D-VA-11) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-7), for a groundbreaking ceremony for the $2.3 billion infrastructure improvement project. VPRA notes the new Long Bridge will be strategically placed between the existing Long Bridge and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Yellow Line bridge and will relieve one of the worst rail traffic bottlenecks on the East Coast.

“Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), are thrilled to hear of the announcement of the selection of the construction partner for the Long Bridge-South Package, marking a significant milestone in advancing this transformative project,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “The completion of the Long Bridge will greatly benefit Washingtonians and the entire region by enhancing connectivity, improving transportation options, and fostering economic growth. We are excited to collaborate with our Virginia Passenger Rail Authority partners to bring this vital infrastructure project to fruition.”

VPRA says it continues to work closely with the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) to improve and expand its Fredericksburg and Manassas Line service. VPRA notes VRE’s support includes close to $200 million in contributions towards the Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) program.

“The award of the Long Bridge-South package puts VRE one step closer toward its transformation from a commuter rail service to a regional one,” said VRE CEO Rich Dalton. “When this bridge opens in 2030, VRE will be able to expand service on both of its lines to meet the growing needs of travelers in the region, and, due to the separation of freight and passenger trains, we will experience improvements in reliability. VRE is pleased to partner with VPRA on this and other TRV projects.”

Working with CSX to expand service throughout the commonwealth, VPRA was able to purchase the railroad right-of-way, which VPRA says will make Long Bridge and other TRV projects possible.

Amtrak, which has served as the state’s operational partner since Virginia’s state-supported service began in 2009, is contributing $944 million to the TRV program. Rail improvements will benefit the network of Amtrak Virginia, long distance and commuter services operating in the commonwealth.

“We are happy with this significant development advancing the Long Bridge project to improve rail infrastructure in Virginia,” said Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang said. “We are proud to partner with VPRA on the continued growth of passenger rail for travel between the Northeast and Southeast regions.”

TRV

TRV is the commonwealth’s $5 billion initiative to expand passenger rail service and give Virginian’s an alternative to the state’s growing traffic problem. Other partners who have helped bring TRV to fruition include:

Federal Railroad Administration, who supported Long Bridge with a $729 million grant through its Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program.

Virginia’s Congressional delegation, who supported program funding and VPRA grant applications to ensure funding for Long Bridge, as well as all Phase 2 TRV projects.

The Virginia General Assembly, who through their 2020 enabling legislation, created VPRA and established the Commonwealth Transportation Fund that provides ongoing funding for VPRA’s TRV projects.

Through a combination of state and local dollars and federal grants, VRPA notes Long Bridge, as well as all Phase 2 TRV projects, are currently fully funded. Once Phase 2 is complete, VPRA will fund a total of 13 daily Amtrak Virginia roundtrips, up from the current eight, along four corridors between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond, Va., with continuing service to points north including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.