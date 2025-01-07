Valley Metro selects STV to implement new safety and security on its rail and streetcar network

STV has been selected by Valley Metro to enhance safety and security for the agency’s rail and streetcar network. As part of its work, STV will be assessing Valley Metro’s stations and stops and integrating crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) principles to improve safety and the passenger experience.

STV is conducting extensive assessments of Valley Metro’s light rail and streetcar system, evaluating all stations, stops, park-and-rides and other facilities. The firm’s certified CPTED professionals will help elevate Valley Metro’s design criteria with the CPTED standards developing recommendations for upgrades at stations and stops.

“STV is proud to support Valley Metro as it continues providing a safe transit network for the local community,” said STV Vice President and Project Manager Tyler Bonstead. “Our in-depth understanding of the unique needs for this project comes from our extensive expertise with physical security systems and cybersecurity for rail and transit agencies, as well as our work planning Valley Metro’s upcoming Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension and West Valley bus maintenance facility.”

Originally a design concept for built environments, STV notes CPTED is increasingly implemented by transit agencies to improve the perception of safety and to potentially reduce incidences of crime. CPTED enhancements include tangible upgrades, such as increased surveillance, improved lighting, continued maintenance and public art installations, as well as addressing social concerns.