Second Gentleman Emhoff rides Valley Metro’s Streetcar

U.S. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff joined local and federal officials on July 19, for an event and a ride on Valley Metro’s Streetcar. While on his visit, Emhoff emphasized the Biden-Harris Administration’s $903 million investment in transit projects in Arizona, including the recent $15.9 million United States Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality (RAISE) grant award for the Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension (REDE).

“President Biden and Vice President Harris understand how important it is that everyone has access to reliable public transportation,” Emhoff said. “This grant will improve transportation access for low-income, underrepresented and transit-dependent populations in both Tempe and Mesa. It will enhance the quality of life for residents by providing a more convenient, frequent, one-seat ride across the Valley Metro streetcar corridor.”

The REDE will enhance connectivity and mobility and support projected population growth along the Tempe-Mesa project corridor. The 4.4-mile extension builds on the success of the streetcar in Tempe, Ariz., which has served more than 1.4 million rides since opening in 2022.

“Tempe is a strong advocate for transit, with good reasons. Our community relies on it. Businesses want it and it brings economic development. In the future, even more people will rely on streetcar, light rail, buses and bikes for convenience and cost savings,” said City of Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

“The potential of this streetcar extension is immense,” said City of Mesa Vice Mayor and Valley Metro Rail Board Chair Francisco Heredia. “It will link key destinations such as Tempe Marketplace, Marina Heights, ASU, Novus Innovation District with Mesa Riverview Mall, Sloan Park and the Asian District. By connecting these vibrant areas, we make it easier for residents to travel, stimulate economic growth, attract businesses and create jobs.”

“We are immensely grateful to the Administration, USDOT and our federal elected leaders for their advocacy and continued investments in public transit,” said Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller. “This RAISE grant for the Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension is a testament to the power of federal partnerships in enhancing regional mobility.”



