Valley Metro receives $15.9 million RAISE grant for REDE Study

Valley Metro has been awarded a $15.9 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to advance the Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension (REDE) Study.

The REDE project aims to expand the existing three-mile Valley Metro Streetcar by an additional 4.35 miles, from Tempe into west Mesa, Ariz., representing a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting the area's rapid growth. Valley Metro notes that according to the Maricopa Association of Governments, the study area is projected to see a 55 percent increase in residents and 45 percent increase in workers by 2050.

“Valley Metro, in partnership with the cities of Tempe and Mesa and our federal elected leadership, is thrilled to continue to have the USDOT at our side as we expand streetcar into the East Valley with the 2024 RAISE grant,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Valley Metro CEO. “The nearly $16 million award will help advance the Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension into engineering as we seek to add travel options, create safer streets and improve air quality and connectivity in a corridor rich with diverse neighborhoods, activity centers and extensive growth.”

Valley Metro says the RAISE grant underscores the project's potential to boost economic development, improve air quality, provide high-capacity transit options for historically underserved areas and meet the evolving needs of the community.

“We know there is a demand for an efficient transportation network that connects west Mesa residents to education, jobs and economic centers within our city and the region. The RAISE grant is a critical investment to move this project forward. I look forward to working with stakeholders and the community to help make this project a reality,” said Mesa Vice Mayor and Incoming Chair of Valley Metro Rail Francisco Heredia.