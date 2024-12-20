CHSRA celebrates 12 new graduates of the Central Valley Training Center pre-apprenticeship program.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) recognized 12 students for completing the Central Valley Training Center pre-apprenticeship program in the city of Selma, Calif. The agency notes that to date, 235 students have completed the program.

The Central Valley Training Center is a 12-week construction course for students eager to work on the high-speed rail project. CHSRA notes previous students have moved on to work for subcontractors or have been sponsored into the trades in hopes of working on the project in the future.

Orange Cove resident Alan Lara was one of two student speakers to tell her story and experience at the training center. Before entering the program, Lara worked various jobs, from packing houses to poultry plants. CHSRA notes he came to the training center because he wants a job in the construction trades.

“I’ve always wanted to be a blue-collar worker. I like working with my hands and building stuff. This program helped me learn about the trades, how to work on a team, be disciplined and determined. With the certificates I earned and new skills I developed, I am excited to enter the workforce and start my career,” Lara said.

Graduate Abundio Ayala was encouraged to apply for the program after enrolling his daughters in elementary school. CHSRA notes Ayala had only lived in Selma for four months before enrolling.

“My family, my daughters, inspire me to jump start my career in construction and provide a better life for them. I feel prepared to start applying for jobs because of the skills I learned. My advice to the next cohort is to finish the program. The doors will open when you graduate but you must put in the time and effort. Anything is possible,” Ayala said.

CHSRA notes students were recognized for their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony, where they heard from several speakers, including city of Selma Mayor Scott Robertson, Central Valley Regional Director Garth Fernandez and California Department of Transportation District 6 Director Diana Gomez.

“Our goal is to provide each of these students an opportunity to build a successful career in the construction industry and be a part of constructing the first fully electric high-speed rail in the nation. The Central Valley is already reaping the benefits of the high-speed rail project, as we have created more than 14,000 good paying construction jobs since we broke ground. That number will continue to grow in the years to come,” Fernandez said.

“It’s amazing to see how this program has evolved from the early days of the pandemic, to now introducing 15 cohorts to the construction trades,” Gomez said.

Gomez, who helped establish the program during her tenure with the authority, noted the program is a collaborative effort and he’s proud to see the program continue to train individuals in construction that can lead to careers in transportation.

CHSRA notes construction progresses every day on the California high-speed rail project. There are currently 171 miles under design and construction from Merced to Bakersfield. Of the 93 structures needed, 50 are complete and more than 30 construction sites are active between Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

The authority has full environmental clearance on 463 miles of the high-speed rail program from the Bay Area to downtown Los Angeles. The Central Valley Training Center is a project of the authority in partnership with the Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare Building Trades Council, Fresno Economic Development Corporation, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and the city of Selma.