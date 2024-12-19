Amtrak removes final remnant pier from Susquehanna River

Amtrak has completed the removal of the 10th and final remnant pier from the river as a part of the Susquehanna River Bridge Project in Maryland. This step was taken in preparation for the construction of two new bridges (featuring four total tracks) that will replace the existing two-track Susquehanna River Bridge, which originally opened in 1906.

The Susquehanna River Bridge serves approximately 110 daily Amtrak, MARC commuter rail and freight trains. This important megaproject will ensure continued connectivity along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) while enabling plans to expand intercity passenger rail service in the region and across the nation.

Earlier this year, Amtrak’s contractor Fay Construction began demolition and removal of 10 leftover piers, which remained from a nearby 1866 railroad bridge that had its superstructure removed several decades ago. In November, this critical early work package crossed the finish line, on schedule and with zero safety incidents or lost time.

Throughout its planning and preparation for this project, Amtrak has focused on salvaging important pieces of history for its partners on both sides of the river – the town of Perryville and city of Havre de Grace, Md. Amtrak has worked to salvage some original stones from a few piers, including one block engraved with the date 1877 (commemorating later upgrades to the 1866 structure). These stones were delivered to the city of Havre de Grace and the town of Perryville, at their request. The stone blocks were made of locally sourced granite from the Port Deposit quarry, just upriver from the project area.

Although no longer utilized, the remnant piers have long been an impediment to boaters. Removing the remnant piers will help mitigate a serious potential safety hazard for the many boaters that travel along the Susquehanna River. The federal environmental review process for this project identified removal of the remnant bridge piers as a necessary step toward building the new and improved bridge replacement that will enable top speeds of 160 mph, while also improving safety and navigation along this portion of the Susquehanna River.

All work was conducted in adherence to state and federally regulated time-of-year restrictions, protecting aquatic plants and wildlife. Prior to the removal process, the project team installed bird deterrent nets on the piers to prevent disruption to the potential nesting of migratory species, an important commitment Amtrak made during the environmental review process.