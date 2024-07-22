Amtrak begins Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project in northeast Maryland .

Amtrak has begun the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project in northeast Maryland. The Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure that serves approximately 110 daily Amtrak, MARC commuter rail and freight trains. The $2.7 billion project, supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will ensure continued connectivity along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) while enabling plans to expand intercity passenger rail service in the region and across the U.S.

“Amtrak is excited to kick off early work on this important bridge upgrade, one of several major Amtrak infrastructure megaprojects now underway or set to begin by the end of 2024,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “Thanks to funding from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, continued support from the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress and strong coordination with our partners, Amtrak is advancing a new era of passenger rail with state-of-the-art bridges, tunnels and trains on the way.”

“The Susquehanna River Bridge project is another example of how the Biden-Harris Administration is making historic investments in passenger rail and delivering safer, faster more reliable service along the Northeast Corridor,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “With funding made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, our department is supporting this project with more than $2 billion in grant funding and ensuring the Susquehanna River Bridge can continue linking communities in Maryland and across eight states for generations to come.”

The first pre-construction work includes removal of remnant bridge piers from the Susquehanna River and utility upgrades in the town of Perryville, Md. In the Susquehanna River, an Amtrak contractor is safely demolishing and removing 10 remnant piers. Amtrak notes the leftover piers remain from an 1866 railroad bridge that was located just east of the existing bridge and had its superstructure removed several decades ago.

Amtrak says that although no longer utilized, the remnant piers have long remained an impediment to boaters. The federal environmental review process for the project identified that removal of the remnant bridge piers would be necessary to build the new and improved bridge while also improving navigation along this portion of the Susquehanna River. Removal of all 10 remnant piers is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

In Perryville, Amtrak is working with two local utility companies to complete critical upgrades necessary before construction of the first bridge can begin. Baltimore Gas & Electric will replace the existing 1930s-era transmission tower that exclusively feeds power to an Amtrak substation and in turn, the electrified NEC. Amtrak says it must be relocated to avoid conflicts with the future west bridge approach.

Additionally, Delmarva is relocating aerial power lines underground to make way for the project, eliminate future aerial conflicts and provide a more reliable service to the town and customers. Amtrak notes the early work sets the state for the start of bridge construction later next year.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, projects of national significance continue to move forward along America’s busiest rail corridor, with early construction to replace the 118-year-old Susquehanna River Bridge being the latest example,” said Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose. “FRA is investing more than $16 billion in Fed State-NEC grants along the Northeast Corridor, including nearly $7 billion for five passenger rail projects in Maryland. These investments will benefit the entire region and our national economy while rebuilding the Northeast Corridor to deliver the modern, safe and convenient service Americans deserve.”

When completed, the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project will:

Increase passenger rail capacity with two new two-track bridges (compared to just two tracks currently).

Modernize and improve five miles of track, catenary and signals, including three interlockings.

Improve reliability and safety.

Increase trains speeds with a higher maximum speed of 160 mph, enabling faster trip times.

Eliminate conflicts with maritime traffic due to the new, higher fixed-span bridges.

Amtrak has implemented a comprehensive community engagement program for the project, which began in the early planning phase and will continue throughout construction. As work advances, Amtrak will continue its commitment to being a good neighbor in the community by raising awareness about the project, being present at various local events and programs and partnering with community groups to make a positive impact.

“We are proud to partner with Amtrak on the Susquehanna Bridge project and thankful to our federal partners for investing in our transit systems,” said Maryland Transit Administration Administrator Holly Arnold. “The modernization of this bridge will help to increase access to economic opportunities, decongest our roadways and improve our environment by decreasing emissions.”