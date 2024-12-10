CHSRA breaks ground on McKinley Avenue and Golden State Boulevard Grade Separation project.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), alongside local and state leaders, broke ground on the McKinley Avenue and Golden State Boulevard Grade Separation in the city of Fresno, Calif.

“Breaking ground on this massive grade separation highlights continued progress the high-speed rail project is making in California’s Central Valley. This paves the way toward fulfilling our commitment to Californians by delivering a state-of-the-art, electrified high-speed rail system capable of achieving speeds of 220 mph,” said CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri.

The McKinley Avenue and Golden State Boulevard grade separation project is located between State Route 99 and West Avenue in Fresno. When complete, the grade separation will serve as a four-lane roadway, spanning 402 feet long and more than 78 feet wide. The bridge will also have pedestrian access and bike lanes, improving safety for residents in the area. The grade separation is being built by contractor Tutor-Perini/Zachry/Parsons.

“It’s great to see progress on the nation’s first high-speed rail system during such a pivotal time in Fresno’s history. We continue to see commitment, belief and investments in our city from our partners at the state level and today’s groundbreaking supports the larger goal of a transformative rail system and station in our city’s core – all while ensuring improved pedestrian safety and traffic flow around the tracks,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The authority has begun work to extend the 119 miles currently under construction to 171 miles of future electrified high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield, Calif. The authority also has full environmental clearance on 463 miles of the high-speed rail program from the Bay Area to downtown Los Angeles.

CHSRA notes there are more than 30 active construction sites and nearly 50 completed structures in California’s Central Valley. Since the start of high-speed rail construction, the project has created more than 14,000 construction jobs, a majority going to residents of the Central Valley.