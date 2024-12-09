OC Transpo’s O-Train Lines 2 and 4 to begin passenger service January 2025

OC Transpo’s O-Train Lines 2 and 4 will begin weekday passenger service, Jan. 6, 2025, marking a major milestone in the O-Train South Extension project.

According to OC Transpo, Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases. To begin, the lines will offer service Monday through Friday and will expand in phases to Saturdays and Sundays in the following weeks. Each phase will last a minimum of two weeks. Throughout each phase, staff will assess the system to ensure it is running safely and reliably.

The O-Train South extension will take light rail in Ottawa to new communities, as Line 2 will extend south from Bayview Station all the way to Limebank Station in Riverside South while Line 4 will introduce a direct link from South Keys Station to the Ottawa International Airport, connecting visitors to the O-Train network.

OC Transpo notes the new Stadler FLIRT trains on Line 2 can carry up to 420 passengers and the Alstom LINT trains on Line 4 can carry up to 260 passengers. Line 2 platforms are double the previous size for easier and more comfortable boarding.

The agency says bus routes near or along O-Train Lines 2 and 4 will continue to operate on their existing routes, adding a stop to the nearest O-Train station where appropriate. Starting Dec. 22, Routes 74, 198, 278 and 406 will be extended to connect to Line 2 at Limebank Station in anticipation of the opening of Lines 2 and 4. In the spring of 2025, many routes across the city will see significant changes as part of OC Transpo’s New Ways to Bus.