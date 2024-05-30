OC Transpo extends O-Train Line 2 bus loop

OC Transpo in Ottawa, Ontario, has extended the O-Train Line 2 bus loop to feature three Park & Rides, new multi-use pathways and many bus connections that will help improve the rider experience.

As part of New Ways to Bus, the agency’s future bus network is being reconfigured to take advantage of an expanded O-Train network. Bus loops have been constructed at Leitrim, Bowesville and Limebank stations to facilitate bus-to-rail transfers. Earlier this year, OC Transpo performed bus loop operational testing at the three stations.

OC Transpo notes bus loops are found at several key transfer stations across the city of Ottawa. The loops are designed to connect customers conveniently and efficiently between different transit routes and modes (bus-to-bus and bus-to-rail transfers).

The agency says the bus routes are strategically assigned and grouped based on origins, destinations and common corridors. Bus loops can also improve service reliability by providing dedicated space for buses and avoiding unpredictable conflicts with general traffic in areas adjacent to O-Train stations outside of bus loops.

OC Transpo notes many bus loops include space for buses to stop and wait, whether to accommodate operator breaks or simply recover time between trips. Providing these facilities near the transit station reduces the travel distance between the break location and the bus stop, helping trips start on time.