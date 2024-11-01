RIPTA reopens East Side Tunnel.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has reopened the historic East Side Tunnel. According to RIPTA, the East Side Tunnel was built in 1914 to support the city of Providence, R.I.’s, former trolley system in climbing the 10 percent incline of streets in the College Hill neighborhood and remains a critical piece of transit infrastructure, connecting downtown Providence with the East Side and beyond.

RIPTA notes the $25 million renovation project addressed several key areas, including drainage upgrades, enhanced lighting and structural repairs inside the tunnel. The agency says that as part of RIPTA’s commitment to improving the passenger experience under the Transit Forward RI 2040 plan, the 110-year-old bus shelter on North Main Street has been meticulously restored to its original architectural splendor, preserving its historical significance while modernizing its function.

“The East Side Tunnel is not just a vital transit corridor, but also a piece of our city’s history,” said RIPTA Interim CEO Christopher Durand. “We are excited to restore and enhance this important infrastructure while ensuring that it continues to meet the needs of Providence residents and visitors alike. RIPTA riders deserve comfortable, safe and accessible amenities and the restoration of the tunnel’s shelter is a major step toward providing them. We are grateful to our congressional delegation for securing the funds for these critical improvements.”

The agency notes the tunnel remains a key part of the east-west transit corridor, offering bus-only access for six RIPTA routes, with more than 250 trips passing through the nearly 2,000-foot-long structure daily. The renovations will ensure the tunnel can continue to support RIPTA’s evolving service plans and infrastructure needs. According to RIPTA, improvements were made with an eye toward placemaking and accessibility, including conceptual designs to enhance bus stops on both ends of the tunnel, better signage, modern lighting and ADA-compliant facilities.

RIPTA worked with area neighborhood and business associations, historic preservation organizations, the Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University and other neighbors and interested parties to ensure the project honors the tunnel’s place in Providence’s history and community.

Construction began in March 2024. Out of the $25 million that was spent on the project, $8 million in funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We are pleased to see RIPTA leveraging [Federal Transit Administration] FTA’s federal support to bring the East Side bus tunnel into a state of good repair,” said FTA Regional Administrator Peter Butler, whose agency provided $1.4 million to support the project through a bus grant. “These significant repairs will modernize the 110-year-old tunnel, allowing RIPTA to maintain safe and efficient bus service on critical routes for riders throughout the region.”

The agency says the next phase of the tunnel project will involve the full design and construction of improved bus stops at Thayer Street, including modernized amenities and accessibility features. RIPTA’s Project Management team will continue to work closely with the city of Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and other key stakeholders throughout the process.