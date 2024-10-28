Amtrak awards first of three crucial construction contracts for Zoo to Paoli Electrification Transmission Line Program.

Amtrak has awarded the first of three crucial construction contracts for the Zoo to Paoli Electrification Transmission Line Program. HNTB was selected for project and construction management support for the substation at Bryn Mawr and the Bryn Mawr to Paoli segment of the overall project. The multi-year program – separate from the track work underway between Harrisburg and Lancaster – will upgrade the electrification system along an 18-mile section of track between the Zoo Substation in Philadelphia and the Paoli Substation in Chester County, Pa.

The multi-year program will be implemented in coordination with state and local partners at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Once complete, all overhead wire and catenary poles will be restored to a state-of-good-repair. The existing high voltage transmission line (138kV), located off Amtrak’s right-of-way, will be moved onto Amtrak property.

“Once this program is complete, Amtrak’s Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains, as well as the SEPTA Paoli Thorndale Line, will benefit from more reliable service thanks to a modern overhead catenary system (OCS) and power generation and distribution infrastructure,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President of Capital Delivery Laura Mason. “Our goal is to increase reliability and efficiency along this heavily traveled portion of the railroad, which includes Amtrak’s longest distance between power substations along the New York-Washington-Harrisburg corridor.”

Construction of the new transmission line will require:

330 new catenary structures

Static wire and associated electric insulators

Upgrading the existing Bryn Mawr switching station for 138kV service and enhanced electric supply resiliency

Upgrading the existing signal power system within the project limits for system standardization from 3.3kV to 6.9kV

Decommissioning the existing off-corridor transmission lines and demolition of the existing OCS structures

The work will be completed across three major components:

Bryn Mawr Substation Replacement (Contract awarded)

The existing Bryn Mawr switching station (12kV) adjacent to Bryn Mawr train station (located on Bryn Mawr Avenue in Montgomery County) will be demolished and replaced by new substation equipment to reinforce the power supply for the track section between Philadelphia-Paoli and ease maintenance by consolidating infrastructure on the right of way.

The work will include:

Removal of existing substation equipment structures.

Demolition of control house building.

Expansion of the substation footprint.

Installation of equipment that will include two 138kV step down transformers, traction power circuit breakers, signal power transformers, signal power circuit breakers, static signal frequency converter hut (SSFC) and a brick facade control building with relay control panels.

Also included are auxiliary power systems, cabling, feeders, lighting, lightning protection, ground grid, grounding wiring and terminations, fencing, civil works, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and all associated steel structures gantries.

Amtrak has awarded a contract to Vanalt Electrical Construction, Inc. for this work, which is slated to begin construction in fall 2024.

Paoli to Bryn Mawr Transmission Line (Procurement underway)

Approximately 10 miles of Amtrak right-of-way will be upgraded with new OCS structures and supporting infrastructure.

Amtrak kicked off procurement for this segment with an Advanced Notice posted on the Procurement Portal in early 2024. A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) has been released.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) is planned to be released to shortlisted firms in December 2024, with contract award anticipated by early 2025.

Bryn Mawr to Zoo Transmission Line (In planning)

Approximately eight miles of Amtrak right-of-way will be upgraded with new OCS structures and supporting infrastructure.

Amtrak plans to kick off procurement for this segment in 2027 – 2028.

This is one of several Amtrak OCS replacement programs listed in the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) 2024 NEC Project Inventory, which identifies projects and programs eligible to apply for funding through FRA’s Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program (FSP-NEC). Amtrak plans to apply for FSP-NEC funding to support the Zoo to Paoli Electrification Transmission Line Program.

Amtrak intends to deliver both transmission line segments through a Design-Bid-Build approach. A RFP is underway for the program and construction management services contract to support the Bryn Mawr Substation Replacement and Paoli to Bryn Mawr OCS Upgrades, with a future option to support the Bryn Mawr to Zoo OCS Upgrades.

As the program progresses, Amtrak will inform local community members about any potential impacts due to construction, such as road closures or other activities.

The program is an important component of Amtrak’s historic infrastructure upgrades. Through the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 (October 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024), Amtrak has committed more than $6 billion to contracts that will be invested during the next decade into major infrastructure upgrades, including the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Replacement Program, Rail Yard Upgrades in Philadelphia and more.

“This is a critical infrastructure project that will greatly benefit SEPTA’s customers who travel along the heavily used Paoli/Thorndale Line,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “The planned power system upgrades will improve reliability and significantly enhance the customer experience. We look forward to working with Amtrak throughout the project to minimize the construction impacts on our customers.”