TriMet celebrates opening of MAX Red Line Extension

“Congratulations to the people of Portland and the TriMet team for completing the ambitious ‘A Better Red’ project, which will improve service and result in smoother, faster travel, allowing people throughout the Portland region to leave their cars behind,” said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “We appreciate that this project—like all transit projects—has supported so many jobs in the area and will continue to do so. In fact, 44 percent of the subcontracting firms are certified disadvantaged business enterprises in Oregon, demonstrating our shared commitment to equity and ensuring everyone has a chance to benefit from federal transit investment.”

A Better Red also received financial support from Oregon Metro, allocating nearly $9 million in funding, and the Port of Portland, which contributed about $2.3 million.

While Metro Council President Lynn Peterson was not able to attend the A Better Red official opening ceremony, she said, “Thinking regionally means helping people move regionally. TriMet’s Red Line extension makes it easier than ever to use MAX to move around our region, supporting the thousands of Oregonians who have chosen to live in the communities along our rail system. Faster commutes, shorter waits and fewer transfers are all great news for our region’s commuters.”

TriMet notes The Port of Portland has played a vital role in the MAX Red Line from the beginning, part of the public-private partnership that led to the creation of the line—the first train-to-plane connection on the west coast when it opened in September 2001. Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold was not able to be at the ceremony but said, “Extending the MAX Red Line into Hillsboro gives people who live here, visitors and employees a faster, car-free way to get to and from PDX. I love that we’re celebrating the completion of A Better Red the same month we opened PDX’s new main terminal because both projects were part of an overall plan to better serve our community for decades to come.”