TriMet celebrates opening of MAX Red Line Extension

TriMet celebrated the opening of the MAX Red Line extension into Hillsboro, Ore., Aug. 28, marking the conclusion of TriMet’s biggest light-rail project in nearly a decade.
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) joined TriMet and local partners to celebrate the extension of the MAX Red Line 10 stations west into Hillsboro. It’s the final piece of A Better Red—a three-year, two-phased project to increase the light-rail system’s reliability and extend the Red Line to serve MAX stations in a growing job center of Washington County, as well as give more riders a one-seat ride to and from Portland International Airport. Following the ceremony, attendees took a ceremonial ‘first ride’ through the new area being served by Red Line trains.
The FTA covered a substantial portion of the $215 million budget for the project, with a $99.9 million Small Starts grant. The project was completed on time and on budget.
“Congratulations to the people of Portland and the TriMet team for completing the ambitious ‘A Better Red’ project, which will improve service and result in smoother, faster travel, allowing people throughout the Portland region to leave their cars behind,” said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “We appreciate that this project—like all transit projects—has supported so many jobs in the area and will continue to do so. In fact, 44 percent of the subcontracting firms are certified disadvantaged business enterprises in Oregon, demonstrating our shared commitment to equity and ensuring everyone has a chance to benefit from federal transit investment.”
A Better Red also received financial support from Oregon Metro, allocating nearly $9 million in funding, and the Port of Portland, which contributed about $2.3 million.
While Metro Council President Lynn Peterson was not able to attend the A Better Red official opening ceremony, she said, “Thinking regionally means helping people move regionally. TriMet’s Red Line extension makes it easier than ever to use MAX to move around our region, supporting the thousands of Oregonians who have chosen to live in the communities along our rail system. Faster commutes, shorter waits and fewer transfers are all great news for our region’s commuters.”
TriMet notes The Port of Portland has played a vital role in the MAX Red Line from the beginning, part of the public-private partnership that led to the creation of the line—the first train-to-plane connection on the west coast when it opened in September 2001. Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold was not able to be at the ceremony but said, “Extending the MAX Red Line into Hillsboro gives people who live here, visitors and employees a faster, car-free way to get to and from PDX. I love that we’re celebrating the completion of A Better Red the same month we opened PDX’s new main terminal because both projects were part of an overall plan to better serve our community for decades to come.”
Washington County applauds A Better Red
Washington County officials, along with business and community leaders, turned out for the opening ceremony and applauded A Better Red and the opportunities additional MAX light-rail service brings to people living in the growing area.
“Smart transit infrastructure does more than reduce traffic congestion; it drives economic growth by making our region more attractive for investment,” said Westside Economic Alliance Executive Director Elizabeth Mazzara Myers. “By investing in projects like A Better Red, TriMet, the Federal Transit Administration and the jurisdictional partners are not just placing track and adding stops—they are laying the groundwork for economic prosperity, community resilience and long-term sustainability.”
“A Better Red demonstrates and fulfills our collective regional commitment to providing reliable, convenient access to jobs, homes, recreation and services,” said Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fia. “It also supports our regional commitment to climate-friendly initiatives by allowing more people to reach their destinations without cars.”
A Better Red keeps trains and transit moving forward
TriMet’s A Better Red project doubled MAX light-rail service between Beaverton Transit Center, the previous western end of the MAX Red Line and the new Hillsboro Airport/Fairgrounds Station, renamed from the Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport Station.
The project’s reliability improvements were made on the east side of the line, between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center, and went into operation in March. They included installing a second set of tracks in two sections—near PDX and Gateway Transit Center—where originally there were just a single set of tracks. The improved train movement keeps trains running on time throughout the MAX Red Line, as well as on the other lines in the agency’s interconnected light-rail system.
The reliability improvements led to TriMet’s first new MAX station in nine years, Gateway North, to serve trains coming from PDX toward downtown Portland and Washington County. Crews constructed two new bridges and pathways to carry the new sections of track and improve connections for pedestrians, cyclists and people in mobility devices, including two new multi-use paths: One connecting 82nd Ave. to Portland International Airport and another providing new access to Gateway Green Park. TriMet notes the work required three short closures of all or part of I-84 in the Gateway area.
“TriMet’s partnership in the Portland region helps us deliver on our mission to provide a safe and reliable multimodal transportation system for Oregon,” said Oregon Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division Administrator Suzanne Carlson. “We are excited to see A Better Red expand transportation options for the community.”
TriMet notes the entire A Better Red project required eight disruptions to MAX service.
“The city of Portland appreciates this federal investment and TriMet’s leadership on the A Better Red project, which will improve light-rail service downtown and for neighborhoods on the eastside of Portland,” said Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams. “Continued transit investments are critical to meeting the city of Portland goals around carbon emissions reduction, improving livability and helping people get where they need to go affordably and safely.”
Building A Better Red
Construction of A Better Red was led by Construction Manager/General Contractor Stacy Witbeck, with the design completed by Parametrix. The project supported 1,051 jobs and paid out more than $18.9 million in salaries and wages to date. In line with TriMet’s nationally recognized program promoting opportunities for women and people of color through transit construction projects, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) played a substantial role in A Better Red, with 62 of the 139 subcontracting firms being certified DBEs. The project also emphasized workforce training and hiring initiatives. Approximately 21 percent of the total trade labor hours have been dedicated to on-the-job training for apprentices.
The funding breakdown is as follows:
- $104 million- TriMet
- $99.9 million- FTA Small Starts
- $8.9 million- Regional Flexible Funds administered by Oregon Metro
- $2.2 million- Port of Portland
- $215 million- Current total project cost