TriMet reopens expanded Gateway Transit Center.

TriMet's Gateway Transit Center was reopened to MAX trains on March 4, with its first expansion in nearly 40 years.

“The new station allows for more efficient travel from Portland International Airport to downtown Portland. That is important as we look to the future and revitalizing our region’s economy,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr. “During this pivotal time in our city’s history, investments in infrastructure projects — such as A Better Red — and attracting events and visitors will improve our economy, combat climate change, promote equity and connect people to jobs, services, venues and opportunity."

The opening of the Gateway Transit Center also marks another step toward completing the A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Improvements Project through a $99.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration and financial support from local partners.

Oregon Metro allocated nearly $9 million in formula-federal funds to the project and the Port of Portland provided another $2.3 million. Altogether, federal and local partners contributed about half of the overall cost of the project.

TriMet notes MAX Red Line trains are now able to travel on a double set of tracks between the Gateway area and Portland International Airport, which has improved reliability of the MAX system. Red Line trains heading to downtown Portland and farther west now have a faster, more efficient route and serve a new station, Gateway North.