Amtrak to invest $260 million on NEC infrastructure improvements

Amtrak is investing $260 million during the summer months for infrastructure improvements on the Northeast Corridor (NEC). The investments, a 109 percent increase from 2023’s summer infrastructure renewal work, are fundamental to improving service to support the railroad’s goal of doubling annual ridership to 66 million by 2040.

“In addition to our ongoing catenary inspection and repair program, we’re renewing our tracks, signals and other railroad infrastructure across the Northeast Corridor and Harrisburg Line while also advancing major projects for new tunnels, bridges, trains and other historic investments,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Capital Delivery Laura Mason. “Thanks to new, innovative approaches and the support of our partners, we’re transforming the way we work to advance these upgrades in a more effective and efficient manner, enabling us to complete more work in less time.”

Project specifics include:

Replacing more than 75,500 railroad crossties and 32 track miles of rail

Improving track stability to more than 170 miles of track

Renewing more than 35 track switches

Amtrak notes the funding for the infrastructure improvements come from Amtrak grants and other federal programs, Amtrak revenue and state and local contributions.

In addition to the NEC infrastructure work, several major Amtrak-led or sponsored projects are underway or set to begin later this year, including:

Replacing 1950s-era rail infrastructure in Pennsylvania through the Harrisburg Line Track Renewal Project.

Advancing construction of the new Portal North Bridge, which recently passed the 67 percent completion mark and is being delivered in partnership with New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit).

Kicking off major construction for the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, which will eliminate the biggest rail bottleneck between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey.

Adjusted train schedules will be implemented for various services operated by Amtrak and its commuter partners to account for the work and avoid conflicts.

Earlier this year, Amtrak also completed construction replacing four power transmission circuits into one of Amtrak’s critical substations, Kearny Substation 41, in New Jersey. The transmission circuits provide power to the NEC for Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT trains along the heavily traveled section just outside of New York City. Amtrak worked closely with its partners and stakeholders on the project, including Conrail, PATH and NJ Transit, to improve overall reliability of the power system.

Additionally, Amtrak and NJ Transit are continuing to accelerate their joint examination, inspection, maintenance and improvement activities to various infrastructure, catenary and fleet systems.