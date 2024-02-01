Amtrak advancing key initiatives to help double annual ridership by Fiscal Year 2040.

Amtrak is advancing several key initiatives in 2024 as part of its goal to double annual ridership to 66 million by Fiscal Year 2040 (FY40). Building significant momentum in 2024, Amtrak plans to progress substantially on these goals.

“Amtrak has rebounded from the pandemic and is growing again as part of our plan to double ridership by 2040,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “With funding from the infrastructure bill in hand, we and our partners are transforming intercity passenger rail across the country in a big way.”

Amtrak is advancing historic infrastructure investments that will, with the help of partners, launch new and expanded services, advance safety and reliability, improve accessibility, drive economic development and enhance the customer experience.

“Amtrak is working on two overarching objectives in 2024 – improving passenger train service for our customers and efficiently and effectively carrying out a massive major infrastructure capital program aimed to modernize and upgrade our infrastructure, stations, fleet and technology,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “As both a passenger rail service provider and a major construction company, we are quickly growing and evolving to deliver on both.”

Advancing infrastructure

Driving transformation

Advancing initial New Acela service, achieving key milestones for Amtrak Airo, where the first trainset will be nearly fully built by the end of 2024 and prepared for testing and selecting proposals to begin replacing Amtrak’s Long Distance fleet.

Furthering Amtrak’s lead in low carbon emissions and taking steps toward net-zero, progressing Amtrak’s National Network Climate Vulnerability Assessment and Resilience Strategic Plan, engaging suppliers on carbon reduction goals and advancing towards its target of 100 percent electric vehicle fleet by 2035.

Continue maturing Amtrak’s Safety Management System. with a focus on driving performance, establishing an engaged and accountable culture and improving resilience.

Growing the business

Providing great service by working with states to develop new and expanded service through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID Program, including twice-daily service between New Orleans, La., and Mobile, Ala., and extending the Hiawatha from Milwaukee, Wis., to St. Paul, Minn.

Continue implementing a customer-centric pricing structure nationwide in collaboration with states to drive revenue and ridership growth.

Delighting customers

Making big investments in talent and training for frontline teams – with an emphasis on customer service as part of a new World Class training program.

Continue advancing accessibility to improve services, communications, equipment and experiences for customers with disabilities while making stations accessible through Amtrak’s Americans with Disabilities Act Stations Programs.

Empowering people