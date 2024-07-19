Amtrak releases updated renderings of West Baltimore MARC Station.

Amtrak has published new renderings of its plans for the future West Baltimore MARC Station that will be built as part of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program. The updated designs build on previous versions shared publicly and were developed in close coordination with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), while also incorporating feedback provided by members of the community and other stakeholders.

“These renderings reflect the meaningful input we received from community members through the design process,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President Luigi Rosa, who is leading the program. “The new West Baltimore MARC Station will upgrade the customer experience for thousands of annual MARC riders while enhancing connectivity to Baltimore Penn Station, Washington, D.C., and beyond.”

“We are so excited for the public to see the transformational West Baltimore MARC Station,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “This is the next step in creating an interconnected transit hub for the West Baltimore community which will provide access to the local bus network, MARC trains and the future Red Line light-rail line.”

The new West Baltimore MARC Station will feature:

Restrooms

Enclosed waiting area

Full ADA accessibility, including elevators and level boarding platforms that line up

Local transit connections, including to the West Baltimore Bus Hub and future Red Line

Light Rail

Roadway improvements

Widened, protected and illuminated sidewalks on Franklin and Mulberry streets

Enhanced pick-up and drop-off areas

Public art from local artists

The new fully accessible station is a major part of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, which will work to modernize and transform a 10-mile section of the Northeast Corridor through several infrastructure upgrades.

These include the construction of a new tunnel for electrified passenger trains that currently use the existing 151-year-old B&P Tunnel, a $50 million West Baltimore Community Investment Program designed to benefit neighborhoods along the new tunnel route, new road bridges, modern rail infrastructure and more.

The overall program will be completed by 2035. Amtrak and MDOT MTA are developing a construction timeline for the new station and will publish additional updates as planning and final design efforts advance.