ATP advances Austin Light Rail Phase 1 project under FTA’s CIG New Starts Program

Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) has submitted a request to enter project development on the Austin Light Rail Phase 1 project under the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Capital Investment Grants (CIG) New Starts Program.

The FTA is also reviewing ATP’s draft New Recipient Submittal Package that supports the federal process for grant recipient designation. Items in the package are current as of September 2023 and are subject to change based on feedback from FTA or to reflect new project information.

The request to enter project development on the Austin Light Rail Phase 1 project under the FTA’s CIG New Starts Program comes after the FTA published a Notice of Intent on Jan. 19 to work with the ATP on advancing Austin Light Rail. The Notice of Intent kicked off the formal 45-day public scoping process that examined the proposed project’s station locations and design options.

ATP’s request to enter project development, as well as its submission to attain new recipient status, can be found here.