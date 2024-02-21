Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx sign Ontario Line elevated guideway and stations contract with Trillium Guideway Partners

Trillium Guideway Partners (TGP) has been selected by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx to deliver the Ontario Line Elevated Guideway and Stations contract. The team has signed a Development and Master Construction Agreement (DMCA) with Metrolinx, under a progressive design-build contract.

The Trillium Guideway Partners team includes:

Applicant leads: Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Amico Major Projects Inc.

Design team: WSP Canada Inc.

Construction team: Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Amico Major Projects Inc.

The team was selected following an evaluation of proposals submitted in September 2023. The selection of TGP is the result of an open, fair and competitive procurement process overseen by a third-party fairness monitor.

The DMCA incorporates a multi-stage design process called a development phase, according to the progressive design-build model. The phase allows for a collaborative approach between Metrolinx as the project owner and TGP as the contracting partner, who work together to finalize the scope, risk allocation and pricing of various elements of this contract.

The development phase is anticipated to take up to 20 months, though early works construction can commence during this phase. Once the development phase has concluded, Metrolinx will have the option to sign a final target-price agreement with TGP, which would include final agreements on detailed designs and a negotiated price.

The scope of work includes three kilometers (two miles) of an elevated guideway (bridge structures); five elevated stations (Riverside-Leslieville, Gerrard, Thorncliffe Park, Flemingdon Park, Science Centre), one emergency exit building, interface with the operations and maintenance storage facility, as well as with the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit Line 5 and sections of existing Metrolinx-owned rail corridor where Ontario Line trains will operate.

The Ontario Line project is being delivered through various public-private partnerships progressive design-build and traditional procurement contracts, which are all being staged accordingly for their successful delivery.