Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx award STRABAG team Eglinton Crosstown West Extension tunnel contract

A fixed-price contract of C$255 million (US$189 million) has been awarded to STRABAG Inc. by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx. STRABAG Inc. has agreed to design, build and finance the second underground segment of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, which includes a 500-meter (0.31-mile) tunnel from east of Jane Street to Mount Dennis Station.

Enabling works for the project is underway and major construction is expected to begin later in 2024.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Advance Tunnel Contract 2 scope of work includes:

Design and supply of mining and tunnelling equipment

Detailed design and construction of the launch and extraction shafts and tunnel portal east of Jane Street

Detailed design and construction of the tunnel between the portal and Mount Dennis Station using the sequential excavation method

Modifications at Mount Dennis Station to accommodate extended Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit service

Utility work and road modifications along Eglinton Avenue West to accommodate construction activities

The project is being delivered through IO’s public-private partnership model, which transfers appropriate risks associated with design, construction and financing of the project to the private sector.