TTC making progress to lift speed restrictions along sections of track on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has made progress in lifting speed restrictions along sections of track on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth. Crews worked overnight on Feb. 14 to return more than 2,700 meters (1.7 miles) of track to normal speeds, including a section of track between Spadina and Museum station, improving customer experience and reducing travel time.

During the coming week, normal train speeds will resume along various portions of Line 1 and Line 2. On Line 1, normal speeds will be restored between:

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Highway 407 stations

College to Wellesley

York Mills to Sheppard

North York Center to Finch stations

On Line 2, normal speeds will resume between:

Royal York and Jane stations

Victoria Park to Warden Stations

TTC says customers can expect to see a return to normal speeds from Bloor to Rosedale stations, St Clair to Davisville and all remaining portions of Line 1 in the downtown U by the first week of March.

At reduced speeds, trains are moving at between 15 and 25 kph (9.3 mph to 15.3 mph), compared to normal speeds of 40 to 50 kph (24.9 to 31.1 mph). With the completion of the track replacement work, TTC says commuters can expect a significant improvement in train speeds, resulting in faster and more reliable trip times.

In January, following a comprehensive geometry survey, the TTC identified several state-of-good-repair needs along sections of track approaching their expected end of life.