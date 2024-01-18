Caltrain celebrates 160th anniversary of San Francisco-San Jose passenger rail service

On Jan. 16, 2024, Caltrain marked the160th anniversary of the San Francisco-San Jose passenger rail service, which began on January 16, 1864.

The creation of this rail corridor, which has been in constant use for the past 160 years, has supported the development of the San Francisco Peninsula and South Bay. Most of the cities that can be found along the corridor built their downtowns around the railroad, allowing communities to form and grow together.

Caltrain notes easily accessible transportation led to economic prosperity and development, as trains could move far more people and goods than stagecoaches traveling on dirt roads, which would take between eight hours and three days depending on weather.

The idea for a rail line between the two cities first came about in 1851 while San Jose was still the capital of California. After three failed attempts to obtain funding, the San Francisco and San Jose Railroad incorporated in 1860. Construction began in May 1861 at San Francisquito Creek and regular service from San Francisco to Mayfield (now the California Avenue Station) began in October 1863, with San Jose-bound passengers transferring to a stagecoach for the remainder of their journey. In 1864, the line was completed.

Caltrain's Electrification Project will launch in the fall. Electrification will allow for faster and more frequent service, including doubling the frequency on weekends. The passenger experience will be greatly improved, as well with the new trains featuring Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, onboard displays with digital trip information and increased storage capacities.

In the spring, Caltrain will have its third public Electric Train tour and will also combine the tour with a celebration of Caltrain’s 160th anniversary.