PRT Monongahela Incline to remain out of service for at least two more weeks.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s (PRT) Monongahela Incline will remain out of service through at least the next two weeks while contractors complete repairs and conduct tests to ensure the safety and reliability of the 153 year-old funicular.

PRT closed the incline at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 following a malfunction that prevented the cars from slowing down and stopping at their predetermined positions at the upper and lower stations. No injuries were reported.

"The Mon Incline has been rebuilt, rehabbed, refurbished and upgraded multiple times throughout its history, which in many ways adds to the unique challenges of maintaining such a valuable piece of Pittsburgh history," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "While we cherish the opportunity to be entrusted with its upkeep, we are often tested by the difficulty of keeping such a prominent icon in operation."

While repairing the systems, PRT engineers discovered additional issues that required immediate attention. They engaged Elcon Technologies, Inc. to help determine how best to repair the incline. Elcon Technologies is a subcontractor of Westmoreland Electric, Inc. on the Monongahela Incline Rehabilitation Project, which began in 2022. The work Elcon Technologies is conducting is being performed under the original contract.

PRT anticipates the repairs will require at least an additional 10 days to complete before testing can begin. PRT will then conduct its own tests in addition to tests performed by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

PRT will reopen the incline once all testing is complete and the incline is deemed safe to operate. Until then, shuttle buses will continue to operate during regular incline service hours.