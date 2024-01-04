Monongahela Incline to remain closed due to several electrical and mechanical issues

The Monongahela Incline will remain closed until further notice due to several electrical and mechanical issues preventing its operation.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) closed the 150-year-old incline at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 following a malfunction that prevented the cars from slowing down and stopping at their predetermined positions at the upper and lower stations. No injuries were reported.

A review of the incident recorder showed multiple electrical and mechanical components failed, requiring repairs that began on Jan. 3.

PRT does not have a timeline on when the Monongahela Incline will reopen. Shuttle buses will operate between the upper and lower stations until service is restored.