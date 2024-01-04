  • Subscribe
    Monongahela Incline to remain closed due to several electrical and mechanical issues

    Jan. 4, 2024
    PRT closed the 150-year-old incline at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 following a malfunction that prevented the cars from slowing down and stopping at their predetermined positions at the upper and lower stations.
    The Monongahela Incline will remain closed until further notice due to several electrical and mechanical issues preventing its operation.  

    Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) closed the 150-year-old incline at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 following a malfunction that prevented the cars from slowing down and stopping at their predetermined positions at the upper and lower stations. No injuries were reported. 

    A review of the incident recorder showed multiple electrical and mechanical components failed, requiring repairs that began on Jan. 3. 

    PRT does not have a timeline on when the Monongahela Incline will reopen. Shuttle buses will operate between the upper and lower stations until service is restored. 

    A preliminary investigation has concluded condensation buildup caused by an air conditioning unit attached to an electrical cabinet triggered the emergency brake of PRT&apos;s Monongahela Incline on Aug. 11.