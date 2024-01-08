CTA resumes operations on Yellow Line after Nov. 16 incident

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) resumed operations on the Yellow Line Jan. 5. CTA’s Yellow Line had been closed since Nov. 16 when a CTA Yellow Line train collided with snow equipment in an accident that injured 38 people, including six employees who were on the snow equipment.

Since the accident, CTA worked closely with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), providing full cooperation with its entire investigation while reviewing and re-evaluating safety protocols to ensure the safest and most comfortable service possible for its riders. CTA tested several trains across the Yellow Line in various weather conditions before declaring the line was ready to return to service.

“We extend our gratitude to our riders impacted by this incident and for their patience,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “My No. 1 priority for our customers and employees is safety. I wanted to make sure we looked at every aspect of this incident, as thoroughly as we could, to ensure the highest levels of safety when we reopened. I will never compromise safety for expediency.”

To support the reopening, the CTA has outlined several interim safety enhancements. Carter said the measures are “out of an abundance of caution.” Among the measures:

Yellow Line trains will run at reduced speeds of 35 mph, down from 55 mph. Track cleaning: Crews also have power-washed the Yellow Line, clearing debris and residue from the rail.

CTA also added an extra layer of communication and protection, implementing what’s known as “manual blocking” on the rails for non-transport vehicles, such as snowplows and other heavy construction equipment. CTA says manual blocking is an operational control protocol that requires railcars and non-transport equipment to move only after receiving a verbal command from CTA’s Control Center Supervised operations: Supervisory personnel will accompany operators on the first few Yellow Line runs.

“The NTSB did not require CTA to implement these safety enhancements; these mitigation measures are being made out of an abundance of caution to further protect our employees and riders,” said CTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Nancy-Ellen Zusman.

Zusman noted the NTSB has not issued any safety directives to CTA and that the NTSB has been informed of the interim steps the CTA took prior to the Yellow Line reopening.

“We continue to work very closely with the NTSB in support of its investigation,” Zusman said.

The NTSB continues its investigation into the incident, including the factors that contributed to the incident. A final report is expected to be issued later this year.