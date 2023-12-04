Government of Ontario issues RFP to design and build the tunnels for the Yonge North Subway Extension

The government of Ontario has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the contract to design and build the tunnels for the Yonge North Subway Extension. The Yonge North Subway Extension is one of Ontario’s four priority subway projects for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and will deliver much-needed rapid transit between York Region and Toronto.

“The RFP release is the next critical step in our government’s plan to extend subway service north from Finch Station to communities in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill for the first time ever,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation of Ontario. “As York Region grows, we’re building the Yonge North Subway Extension to ensure our transit infrastructure keeps up while providing people with access to better, more reliable public transit.”

After being shortlisted through a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process earlier this year, CrossTransit Group, North End Connectors and Toronto-York Tunnel Connectors are being invited to respond to the RFP with proposals that detail how they will deliver the tunnelling project. The contract for the tunnelling project is expected to be awarded in late 2024. The Advance Tunnel Contract includes work to design, build and finance the construction of tunnels and the launch and extraction shafts that will be used for the tunnel boring machines.

“Reliable, safe and affordable public transit is a key part of building clean, productive and livable communities,” said Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill Majid Jowhari. “Projects like the Yonge North Subway Extension will help to connect more than 26,000 people between downtown Toronto and York Region. By working closely with our partners, we are delivering on the important infrastructure that will benefit Canadians for many years to come.”

"Our government is making unprecedented investments in transit to expand the reach of the subway lines across the Greater Toronto Area, including to York Region. Work is already underway to create vibrant, mixed-use communities around transit stations, with more housing and jobs. This will lower the cost of building infrastructure for taxpayers and make it faster and easier for everyone to access public transit and everyday conveniences right in their own neighborhoods,” said Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma.

The issuance of the RFP comes as the project reaches another important milestone. Early upgrade work at Finch Station, where the Yonge North Subway Extension will connect with existing Line 1 service, is now substantially complete. The upgrades set the stage for major construction of the subway extension.

“On behalf of the Regional Municipality of York and the more than 1.2 million residents who call our communities home, I commend the Ontario government for taking another positive step forward to advance work on the Yonge North Subway Extension,” said Wayne Emmerson, York Region chairman and CEO. “As our region continues to grow, this critical infrastructure project will provide travelers with more convenient transportation options while continuing to strengthen the economic vitality of our communities.”

Once in service, the approximately eight-kilometer (five-mile) subway extension will provide more than 94,000 daily trips, connect more people to jobs and housing and bring faster transit and more convenience to communities across York Region and Toronto.

The Yonge North Subway Extension will put 26,000 more people within a 10-minute walk of transit and is expected to reduce daily travel times for commuters by up to 22 minutes. The extension will cut the distance travelled by personal vehicles by 7,700 kilometers (4784.6 miles) during rush hour and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 4,800 tons each year.The project is expected to create thousands of jobs during construction and generate more than C$3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) worth of total economic benefits to help stimulate the economy.

"Moving the search for a tunnel constructor to the next phase is an important step toward bringing faster, more convenient transit to Toronto, Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill. When it opens, the Yonge North Subway Extension will put 26,000 more people within a short walk of the subway and reduce travel times for customers travelling between York Region and Toronto by up to 22 minutes,” said Phil Verster, president and CEO, Metrolinx.

The government of Ontario is investing C$70.5 billion (US$52.1 billion) during the next decade to transform public transit in the province, which includes the largest subway expansion in Canadian history – the Ontario Line, the Scarborough Subway Extension, the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and the Yonge North Subway Extension. In 2021, the government of Canada contributed more than C$10 billion (US$7.4 billion) in funding for the four subway projects.

"With today’s release of the shortlisted teams and Request for Proposals for the Advance Tunnel project, we’re one step closer to delivering the Yonge North Subway Extension. This important north-south route further connects York Region and the city of Toronto and will bring fast, efficient transit to commuters and families,” said Michael Lindsay, president and CEO, Infrastructure Ontario.