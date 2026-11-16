The New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) Board of Directors have authorized $65.6 million for capital improvements on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system, the first allocation of a planned $250 million capital investment over the next five years. The funds will support elevator upgrades at the 8th Street, 9th Street and Bergenline Avenue stations, overhauling light-rail vehicles and right-of-way improvements, among other items that have been prioritized to improve the customer experience.

“New Jerseyans deserve public transit they can count on to get to work, make it to class and get home to their families,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “This investment will tackle the everyday frustrations riders face, from elevators that need repairs to vehicles that need an overhaul. We’re putting our transportation dollars to work to make the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail safer, more accessible and more reliable for the nearly 50,000 people who depend on it every day.”

NJ Transit says the capital expenditure is separate from the existing 15-year, $1.6 billion contract with ACI-Herzog Joint Venture of Boston, which assumed daily system maintenance and operation of the system in 2025. The Federal Transit Administration, Transportation Trust Fund and the NJ Transit Light Rail Operating Budget are the anticipated sources for the capital improvement projects.

According to NJ Transit, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system encompasses 24 stations along 20.6 miles along the Hudson River waterfront in Hudson County, N.J., includes 52 light-rail vehicles, servicing 48,000 daily customers.

In addition to elevator, vehicle and safety upgrades, capital improvements also include technology and communications upgrades and a passenger safety initiative.

“The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail serves 48,000 customers a day, and we plan to invest $250 million over the next five years to improve reliability across the system,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “This initial round of capital investment will fund elevator modernization at three priority stations, vehicle overhauls, upgrades to the Weehawken and Bergenline tunnels and improvements to passenger safety, so our customers can look forward to a smoother, more reliable ride for years to come.”