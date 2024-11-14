NJ Transit Board approves contract with ACI-Herzog JV to operate Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system

The New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) Board of Directors approved a contract with ACI-Herzog JV to operate the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) system. ACI-Herzog JV will become the second operator since the HBLR began operating in 2000. The contract includes operation of the light-rail system and the maintenance of the light-rail vehicles, infrastructure and the right-of-way.

“With this new contract, NJ Transit reaffirms its focus on maintaining the highest standard of service our HBLR customers have come to expect while supporting the continued growth of Hudson County,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett.

The agency notes the approved contract includes a 15-year base period, with two five-year options for extension. The cost is not to exceed $1.5 billion, subject to the availability of funds.

According to NJ Transit, since its inception, HBLR has been run under a design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. The construction component of the DBOM contract was completed and service began in 2000. The current contractor will transition the operation and maintenance of the system to ACI-Herzog by Sept. 15, 2025.

The HBLR encompasses 24 stations, running north-south along the Hudson River waterfront in Hudson County for 20.6 miles and delivers service to more than 48,000 daily weekday riders.