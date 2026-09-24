TransLink to improve BC Parkway, upgrade SkyTrain 29th Avenue Station elevator

TransLink is undertaking upgrades throughout its system to improve safety and fortify its reliability.

TransLink starts upgrade work on BC Parkway

The agency is set to complete upgrades to BC Parkway to improve safety, comfort and accessibility for people walking and cycling between Imperial Street and Buller Avenue.

The project will widen this section of the Parkway to create separate pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, improve the signalized crossing at Royal Oak Station and upgrade intersections at Nelson Avenue, MacPherson Avenue and Buller Avenue. The work also includes improved lighting, signage and pavement markings.

The agency says the existing pathway is expected to remain open and accessible throughout most of construction. Short-term closures may be required to ensure the safety of workers and BC Parkway users. TransLink notes that closures or detours will be communicated in advance through signage in the area.

BC Parkway is a 26-kilometer (16.2-mile) multi-use pathway that follows the Expo Line through Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and Surrey, B.C.. TransLink is responsible for operating, maintaining and improving BC Parkway.

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2028.

TransLink begins elevator upgrade at 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station

TransLink will be closing the elevator at 29th Avenue Station for replacement work. The elevator closure will start Sept. 29, with construction expected to take approximately four months. During this work, an accessible shuttle will be available on weekdays:

Every 15 minutes between 29th Avenue and Joyce–Collingwood stations.

From 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

TransLink notes that extra signage and wayfinding materials will be in place at both stations to help customers access the shuttle.

These upgrades are replacing 40-year-old equipment with new infrastructure designed to reduce disruptions and ensure reliability. The Expo Line Elevator Replacement Program is upgrading 21 original elevators across 15 stations with modern replacements that have 20% more capacity and are more reliable. Nine new Expo Line elevators are already operating throughout the SkyTrain network.