MassDOT breaks ground on North Station Draw One Bridge Replacement Project

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has broken ground on the North Station Draw One Bridge Replacement Project, which will replace nearly century-old rail infrastructure over the Charles River, increase the number of tracks and make critical track and signal improvements along the northside corridor.

“This is what it looks like when we invest in Massachusetts–thousands of good jobs, better and more reliable transportation and infrastructure that will serve people and our economy for generations,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “Draw One is nearly 100 years old and one of the most important connections in our rail system. We fought hard to win the federal funding, brought labor and industry together and now we’re getting to work. This project is going to make a real difference for riders, workers and communities across Massachusetts.”

The North Station Draw One Bridge carries Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Commuter Rail service on the Haverhill, Lowell, Newburyport/Rockport and Fitchburg lines, as well as Amtrak Downeaster trains. MassDOT says more than 11 million passengers travel across the bridge each year.

“Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are delivering long needed infrastructure projects that are essential to ensuring our transit system delivers for generations to come," said MassDOT Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. "The North Station Draw 1 Bridge project is another commitment fulfilled as we begin the $1.2 billion replacement of this nearly century old facility carrying all of our commuter rail lines to the north. As this Administration is focused on pursuing every federal dollar available, I’m proud that we were able to successfully secure federal dollars that made our state dollars that the Legislature continues to support go further. This project is just another step toward Regional Rail and offering the public more reliable and frequent service. By expediting the delivery of this design-build contract, we are creating good paying and skilled labor jobs during construction. We are also facilitating long-term economic growth, access to jobs and housing for the communities and the public with improved service along these commuter rail lines. Even though this is just the start of work, I’m proud of the workforce both at the MBTA and in our industry for serving the public and demonstrating our ability to deliver major infrastructure projects that we all can be proud of.”

Built in 1931, the existing bridge carries four tracks across the Charles River. The replacement project will construct new vertical lift bridge structures capable of carrying six tracks. At North Station, two additional station tracks will be connected to the rail network, increasing the total number of tracks from 10 to 12 and providing additional capacity for future service.

The project will also replace existing bridge approaches, build a new control and maintenance facility and make approximately 1.5 miles of track and signal improvements north of the bridge. The MBTA has developed construction strategies to reduce the project timeline from an originally estimated eight years to approximately six and a half years, with completion expected in fall 2032.

In September 2024, the MBTA secured $472.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program to support the project.