Skanska awarded contract for North Station Draw One Bridge Replacement, associated track and signal upgrades project

Skanska has been awarded a contract by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to deliver the $1.06 billion North Station Draw One Bridge Replacement and Associated Track and Signal Upgrades project across Cambridge, Boston and Somerville, Mass. The project will modernize a critical rail corridor serving more than 11 million riders a year and strengthen connectivity across the Greater Boston region. VHB has been selected as the design partner for the design-build contract.

“We are proud to partner with the MBTA on this transformative infrastructure investment that will enhance reliability, and support the region’s growing transit needs,” said Skanska USA Civil Senior vice President Paul Pedini. “By leveraging innovative design and construction solutions, our team will deliver a future-ready rail network while maintaining uninterrupted service for the passengers who rely on it every day.”

The scope of the project includes replacing the existing 1930-era Draw One bascule bridges with new vertical lift spans, significantly modernizing rail operations across the Charles River. The project also involves extensive upgrades to approach trestles, the construction of a new Tower A control facility and the addition of a new Platform F at North Station.

“The replacement of the Draw One bridges is one of the most significant infrastructure investments in the MBTA Commuter Rail system,” said VHB Design Manager Ricky Carey. “Once complete, these new structures will deliver lasting benefits to one of the region’s busiest transportation corridors.”

The project encompasses track, signal and Positive Train Control (PTC) upgrades to improve safety, resiliency and operational efficiency. The team will implement alternative technical concepts to reduce in-water work, simplify construction staging and enhance safety while maintaining continuous commuter rail and Amtrak service throughout the construction period. Upon completion, the corridor will expand from four to six tracks across the river, reducing congestion and improving reliability, with construction phased to maintain commuter rail and Amtrak operations and minimize disruption to daily service.

Work is scheduled to commence this month, with expected completion in fall 2032.