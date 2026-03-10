Massachusetts Gov. Healey signs project labor agreement to support North Station Draw One Bridge Replacement Project construction

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed a project labor agreement (PLA) to support construction of the new bridge on the North Station Draw One Bridge Replacement Project. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the project is supported by a $472.3 million federal grant, the largest federal infrastructure award in Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) history and is expected to create more than 15,600 direct and indirect jobs across Massachusetts.

The governor noted that once complete, the project will modernize a critical rail connection between Boston and Cambridge, Mass., that serves the MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak’s Downeaster Service.

“Replacing the Draw One Bridge is one of the most important rail infrastructure projects in Massachusetts history,” Healey said. “This project represents the kind of investments we are making in Massachusetts-creating thousands of good jobs while rebuilding critical infrastructure that keeps our economy and transportation network moving. This agreement will help ensure this project is completely safely, on time and on budget, and we’re proud to stand with our partners in labor to deliver this for the people of Massachusetts.”

MassDOT says the project will be delivered under a PLA to promote strong collaboration between labor and contractors while supporting workforce stability and preventing construction disruptions. The agreement establishes consistent wages, safety standards and working conditions for contractors and subcontractors, helping ensure the project is delivered safely and efficiently by a highly skilled workforce.

“Every week, more than a thousand trains rely on the Draw One Bridge to reach North Station,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “Replacing this aging infrastructure will improve reliability, expand capacity and strengthen rail connections across Massachusetts and Northern New England and support expanded regional rail service for years to come.”

MassDOT notes the project will expand the number of tracks crossing the river from four to six and increase capacity at North Station to 12 total tracks, helping reduce congestion and improve reliability for commuter rail and intercity trains entering and leaving Boston.

“Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are focused on delivering critical infrastructure projects like the North Station Draw 1 Bridge replacement. We are proud of the jobs that work like this will create and support,” said MassDOT Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “This project labor agreement is invaluable to the successful delivery of Draw 1. It provides labor stability, harmony and predictability for this highly complex, multi-year construction effort, which will replace two movable bridges dating back to 1931 while ensuring the MBTA can maintain active rail operations and service for the public. I am honored to be part of this administration, standing side by side with our labor partners who bring specialized skills and expertise to this complex work.”

MassDOT says the MBTA has shortened the construction timeline from eight years to approximately six and a half years. The project is currently in procurement, and contractor selection is pending. According to MassDOT, the PLA agreement does not prohibit non-union contractors from bidding, and all qualified firms may compete for the work.