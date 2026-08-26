Inglewood Transit Connector project advances with public-private partnership

The Inglewood City Council has voted in favor of a public-private partnership that will build the Inglewood Transit Connector’s mobility hubs and reenvision the streets of downtown Inglewood, Calif.

Construction begins this fall and is anticipated to finish by 2028 in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The city has already seen a shuttle and bus based approach work to handle crowds of significant scale. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) moved record numbers of fans to and from matches at SoFi Stadium using dedicated bus lanes, signal priority and expanded shuttle service.

The city of Inglewood says dedicated event-day shuttle lanes will run from the north and south of the city to the sports and entertainment district, with synchronized signals giving buses priority through the corridor. Improved commuter shuttle service will be deployed for both every day and event day trips — closing the first/last-mile gap between the L.A. Metro K and C Lines and key destinations across the city.

"Inglewood has proven what can be accomplished when we set our sights high," said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. "This agreement caps our cost, and construction is funded through a partnership with the state and [L.A.] Metro—using grant dollars we competed for and won and not a dime from the General Fund. When the world arrives in 2028, Inglewood will have the downtown transit capacity to meet the moment, and our residents will have it long after the world goes home."

Elevate Inglewood Development Corporation (EIDC) was selected as the best value proposer through a competitive procurement. The consortium is led by Plenary Americas as the developer, with Swinerton as design-build contractor and Walter P. Moore as architect of record.

"This agreement gives Inglewood one contract, one team, one fixed price and one deadline," said Councilmember Eloy Morales, Jr. (D-CA-3). "The developer carries the cost and schedule risk, which protects Inglewood taxpayers. This is how we build something that uplifts Downtown Inglewood and keeps it thriving for generations to come."

The city notes that through the agreement with EIDC, Market Street, Manchester Boulevard and Queen Street will be reenvisioned with new hardscape and landscaping, irrigation, traffic controls, wayfinding, street furniture and pedestrian-scale lighting. Three mobility hubs will be constructed, collectively delivering more than 1,000 new parking stalls, along with a pedestrian bridge over Florence Avenue connecting the downtown core directly to the L.A. Metro K Line’s Downtown Inglewood Station. The plan also preserves all necessary right-of-way for a high-capacity automated people mover system in the future.

According to the city, the largest hub, at Market & Florence, brings transit-oriented development, parking, a bus plaza and a kiss-and-ride lot to downtown. The work is being coordinated with the city’s Destination Market Street program, which is funding facade and tenant improvements along the same corridor after the city awarded over $5 million in contracts in March.

"Downtown Inglewood is the heart of this city, and this vote is an investment in it," said Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA). "New sidewalks, lighting and mobility hubs will give our small businesses the foot traffic and the front door they deserve."

The $261 million budget for the design and construction period will be covered entirely by grants from the state of California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program and from L.A. Metro. The city notes no General Fund dollars will go into construction, and no new tax is required to build or operate the system. The project is structured as a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain agreement, which places design, construction, financing, operations and maintenance under a single contract with EIDC, at a fixed price against a fixed completion date.

Under the agreement, EIDC will operate and maintain the Market & Florence Hub and the pedestrian bridge for 20 years while the streetscape and the two remaining hubs return to the city upon acceptance.

"EIDC is excited to partner with the city of Inglewood on this transformative investment in Downtown Inglewood," said Plenary Concessions Executive Chairman Dale Bonner. "We commend the city's leadership for its vision and commitment to delivering infrastructure that will improve mobility, support local businesses and create lasting benefits for the community."

Beginning in November, the city says roadway work will occur primarily at night, with mobility hub construction during the day. Market Street, Manchester Boulevard and Queen Street will be rebuilt block by block, each block taking roughly two months. Business access will be maintained throughout, and adjacent businesses and the public will receive advance notice before activities begin.

Other Phase 1 elements are moving on separate tracks. Lot T at Prairie and Manchester is complete and served as a flexible event space during the 2026 World Cup. Design of the event-day bus lanes and the Intelligent Transportation Systems program are advancing under separate city contracts, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027.