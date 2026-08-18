Amtrak re-opens East River Tunnel after year of construction

Amtrak has reopened the East River Tunnel (ERT) after completing the first major phase of the ERT Rehabilitation Project and providing key safety and reliability improvements for thousands of daily Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) riders. Over the past year, crews completely reconstructed the 116-year-old tunnel’s interior systems, including track, power, communications, drainage and structural elements.

The company awarded a construction contract to a Skanska E-J ERT Joint Venture for the project in July 2024. In November of that same year, Amtrak issued a notice to proceed to STV and Naik Consulting Group, PC, to provide construction management services for the project. The work involved demolition, removal and replacement of significantly deteriorated infrastructure and incorporated construction of new bench walls designed to improve safety, maintenance access and operational performance. In total, more than 24,000 feet of rail, 8,000 tons of ballast, 8,000 wooden rail crossties and 20,000 cubic yards of bench wall concrete were removed and replaced.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Chair and CEO Janno Lieber says that "achieving this milestone required close collaboration between the MTA and Amtrak, and we’ll continue to be active partners on all shared infrastructure projects to guarantee the best results for riders. Representing the interest of MTA customers is always our number one priority.”

Amtrak notes the East River Tunnel opened in 1910 and two of the four tubes required significant repairs and comprehensive reconstruction following damage caused by floodwaters that entered the tunnel during Superstorm Sandy.

The second and final phase of the project will begin this fall and feature the same scope of work for the Line 1 tunnel. Ahead of the work in Line 1, Amtrak will conduct additional hardening activities to reduce the risk of infrastructure failures, as was done for Line 2.

According to Amtrak, the $1.6 billion project remains within budget and on track to finish by the end of 2027. The project is funded primarily by a federal grant administered by the Federal Railroad Administration, along with contributions from Amtrak, MTA and NJ Transit.

"This milestone reflects the progress Amtrak is making to rebuild critical infrastructure while maintaining service for the millions of customers who rely on the Northeast Corridor every year," said Amtrak Interim President Byl Herrmann. “Reopening Line 2 of the East River Tunnel restores a vital transportation link and positions it to serve rail passengers for another 100 years. We appreciate the strong support of the Federal Railroad Administration and close coordination with our partners throughout the project, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration as we begin rehabilitation of the second and final tunnel tube."

Throughout project construction, Amtrak notes three of the four East River Tunnels remained available to ensure continued Amtrak, LIRR and NJ Transit service.